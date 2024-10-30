Trump Trolls Dems, Drives in Garbage Truck

The Democrats’ political dumpster fire just got worse, as Donald Trump hilariously replied to Joe Biden’s “garbage” insult by driving in a garbage truck “in honor of Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden.”

This week, the trashy tyrant Joe Biden angrily condemned a pro-Trump comedian’s joke about Puerto Rico’s garbage problem by sputtering, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” As with Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” crack in 2016, MAGA has already embraced the insult. And master troller Trump took a ride in a garbage truck with a massive campaign banner on the side.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Trump arrived at his Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally in an unusual conveyance — a garbage truck. He took questions from reporters while leaning out the passenger window of the truck, as a CNN clip shows. “For Joe Biden to make that statement, it’s really a disgrace,” Trump said. He asked, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

The truck picked Trump up from his airplane in Wisconsin, giant American and Trump flags flying on the sides. Before getting off Trump Force One, Trump filmed a brief clip in which he was wearing an orange safety vest over his collared shirt and tie. “Tell everybody this is Donald Trump, [and] 250 million people are not garbage.”

President Trump is about to get off Trump Force One…and head over to the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Garbage Truck here in Wisconsin… pic.twitter.com/XpqvRFqgJv — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2024

While in the truck, he promised to “bring our country back” from “serious decline.” He later said, when pressed about the joke that started this whole issue, “I love Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico loves me … I took care of them when they had the big hurricanes.”

JUST IN: Donald Trump holds a press conference from the passenger's seat of a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



He was seen wearing a safety vest.



The move comes just one day after Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage." pic.twitter.com/C43FhTJyYD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

Trump gave his Wisconsin rally speech still wearing the orange safety vest. “Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States, in no way is she fit,” he said, bashing his Democrat opponent. “She doesn’t have the intellect, the stamina, or that special quality that real leaders … have.”

On Tuesday, tweeting in response to Biden, Trump similarly declared, “While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history [like Hitler]. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage.’ You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People.” He insisted both Harris and Biden are not fit for the Oval Office.

“I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people,” Trump added.

Now it’s time for Americans to trash the garbage leadership of Democrats and vote in Donald Trump.