Julia Roberts and Kamala Harris Encourage Women to Lie to Their Husbands

The nonprofit organization Vote Common Good released a new pro-Kamala commercial featuring Julia Roberts this week, and it's turning heads — but not for the reasons you might think.

The 30-second ad features a middle-aged couple (wearing extremely patriotic hats) at their polling place. When the husband finishes voting, he looks at his wife and says, "Your turn, honey." She walks nervously to the voting booth, hovers her pen over Trump's name on the ballot, and then locks eyes with another woman who is voting across from her. They smile at each other, and the wife moves her pen to mark Kamala's name instead, while Julia Roberts is rambling on about how the voting booth is the only place where you can do whatever you want and no one will ever know.

After she votes, the wife walks up to her goober of a husband, and he asks, "Did you make the right choice?"

Now, more confident than before, she replies, "Sure did, honey," and exchanges a knowing smirk with the other woman.

The caption for the video on YouTube reads, "Julia Roberts reminds us that what we do in the voting booth stays in the voting booth. In the one place where women still have the right to choose, you can do the right thing."

Democrats haven't hesitated to talk down to men during this election cycle, like when President Obama told black men they're sexist if they don't vote for Kamala or when someone decided it was a good idea to dress Tim Walz up like a lumberjack and have him pretend to hunt and work on a car. Then there was that whole cringe "real men" ad debacle.

But now, they're talking down to women, too, telling us to "do the right thing." Really? The party supposedly of women's rights isn't encouraging women to think for themselves? Instead, it's encouraging them to break away from their husbands and do what the anti-Trump overlords tell them to do. That's the thing about liberals — they don't like it when people have independent thoughts.

Personally, I've never been married, but I've dated men on all sides of the political aisle in my lifetime. I've never felt like I couldn't vote the way I wanted, and I sure as heck never had to hide it. This ad implies that there are thousands, maybe even millions, of women out there cowering at the polls because they're afraid their Trump-loving husbands are looking over their shoulders. Ironically, most of the women I know who are voting for Trump are the ones who do think for themselves and would laugh in their husbands' faces if they told them what to do.

But when it comes to using washed-up Hollywood celebs for patronizing ads, Vote Common Good is equal opportunity. Earlier today, they released another one, this time narrated by George Clooney. It features three guys — also dressed like lumberjacks — going to vote. "Let's make America great again," one of them says, but before his pals can vote for Trump, one looks at a picture of his incredibly diverse family on his phone, while the other's little girl screams, "Daddy!" across the room. Meanwhile, George Clooney is reminding these flannel-clad good ol' boys to keep the impact on their loved ones in mind while they vote, as if they're not doing that when they vote for Trump.

Of course, the whole reason Vote Common Good exists is pretty condescending in itself, so none of this should come as a surprise. The opening lines on its "about me" page state:

Many Evangelical and Catholic voters have been taught that to be faithful, they must vote for Republican candidates regardless of the candidate’s character or policy positions. In recent years a significant percentage of these voters have watched the Republican party disregard a commitment to the common good as they support political and social movements rooted in white-nationalism, a misguided approach to “America First,” and practices of division.

It goes on to state that its mission is to help these voters leave the Republican Party. In other words, Vote Common Good doesn't believe Christians can think for themselves either.