Election Skullduggery From Around the Nation

Kevin Downey Jr. | 9:50 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File

To the surprise of no one with an ounce of grey matter, the 2024 election irregularities have begun, and, as expected, Democrats are responsible for almost of the malfeasance.

FACT-O-RAMA!  As of October 2023, a mere 37% of voters believed the 2024 election would be "honest and open." I get the honest part, but what do they mean by "open'" Open to whom? Of course, Democrats, who have a long history of whining about election results, are more likely to be chump-like stooges who believe the 2024 election will be "honest and open."

Roughly 57 million Americans have already voted as of this writing, and I've found a K2-sized pile of evidence showing the Democrats are a bunch of cheating, good-for-nothing tricksters.

Pennsylvania

Bucks County election officials were busted for actively chasing voters away. One woman allegedly tried to alert voters what was happening and was arrested.

The Trump campaign sued and won an additional three days of early voting so that Americans could cast their votes. Sic Semper Tyrannis!

FACT-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird Media mudpuppies are already verbally defectating on Trump for pointing out cheating when he sees it.

In Pennsylvania's Luzerne County, which has a recent history of "ballot shortages," there is an uproar over alleged last-minute voter registrations dropped off in the nick of time, some from June 2024. Ditto Lancaster County.

COINCIDENCE-O-RAMA! Beth McBride, the woman who dropped off the potentially illegal, last-minute voter registrations, was also in charge when Luzerne County "ran out" of voting ballots.

Let's speed this up. Here is a list of potential election legerdemain:

  • A Florida USPS worker dumped 400 pieces of political mail in the woods.
  • Democrat bigwigs in Maine decided not to investigate allegations of illegal immigrants casting votes.
  • Powerful non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been accused of hiding evidence involving illegal immigrants casting votes.
  • A Miami-Dade election worker was fired after a ballot bag "fell" from his truck.
  • Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold "accidentally" posted voting system passwords online for the world to see.
FACT-O-RAMA! Jena Griswold also tried to kick Trump off the Colorado 2024 ballot.

RELATED: What the Hell Is Going on in Michigan?

ALSO RELATED: ABC ‘Mistakenly’ Releases Tuesday’s Election Results for PA: Harris 52%, Trump 47%

Some of these examples of election chicanery are mere allegations that may or may not turn out to be true.

Personally, I believe We the People haven't had a 100% clean election in the history of our roughly 250-year republic.

I also believe that if Trump wins, the January 6 protest will look like a prayer meeting compared to what the Commie-Americans have planned.

Remember, business owners don't board up their shops in case Trump loses.

Hold the line. Trump has lawyers in the swing states, like the aforementioned Michigan legal team. 

We got this. 

Our choice is freedom or a gulag, and I am a big fan of liberty.

