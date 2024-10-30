BREAKING: Supreme Court Hands Down Ruling About Illegals on Virginia Voter Rolls

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of election integrity, siding with Virginia in its effort to purge non-citizens from voter rolls.

With all the shenanigans in Pennsylvania and the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to remove former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from ballots in two states, it’s encouraging to know that even Chief Justice John Roberts can occasionally do the right thing.

It’s insane that states have to appeal to the Supreme Court now just to keep illegal aliens off their voter rolls, but they do, and in this case, the rule of law won out. The Court issued the following order:

The application for stay presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted. The October 25, 2024 order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, case Nos. 1:24-cv-1778 and 1:24-cv-1807, is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought. Should certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically. In the event certiorari is granted, the stay shall terminate upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court. Justice Sotomayor, Justice Kagan, and Justice Jackson, would deny the application.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) celebrated the ruling on X. “We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s order today. This is a victory for common sense and election fairness.” He praised VA Attorney General Jason Miyares for working “to protect the fundamental rights of U.S. citizens.” A federal judge last week ordered Virginia to reinstate more than 1,500 non-citizens on its voter rolls, a decision Virginia appealed.

Youngkin emphasized the significance of the SCOTUS ruling, “Clean voter rolls are one important part of a comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure the fairness of our elections. Virginians also know that we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, a strong chain of custody process, signature verification, monitored and secured drop boxes, and a 'triple check' vote counting process to tabulate results. Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference.”

This election season is turning into a struggle between Democrats who want to manipulate and tamper with election results and Republicans and former Democrats who want to ensure honest elections.