Bush Daughter Campaigns for Kamala Harris

The establishment of both parties is terrified that Donald Trump will win the election, expose and clean up the Deep State, and restrict Democrats’ death cult obsession. The latest scion of a famed Republican dynasty to back corrupt Kamala Harris is Barbara Pierce Bush.

Barbara, daughter of President George W. Bush and granddaughter of President George H.W. Bush, is actively campaigning for Harris-Walz in Pennsylvania. Sure, Kamala is a Marxist authoritarian whose every policy threatens both America and the world, but Barbara Pierce Bush is so obsessed with killing unborn babies that she’s all-in for Kamala. Apparently all those years of Democrats framing her dad as a cross between Satan and Stalin are forgiven and forgotten in pursuit of promoting the death cult.

This comes after George W. Bush’s VP Dick Cheney made the stunning announcement that he would be voting for Kamala Harris. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Cheney babbled, asserting that Trump “can never be trusted with power again.” The Biden-Harris administration has locked up, sued, and slandered hundreds of their political opponents, but somehow we’re supposed to be worried about Trump?

Bush’s daughter agrees with Cheney, it seems. “It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Barbara, who is now a 42-year-old mother of two, told People Magazine on Oct. 29. “I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.” Forward into Communist dystopia, maybe. Apparently she doesn’t care about her children’s future.

People Magazine explained that Barbara spoke at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in 2017, expressing her support for abortion. “I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives, [but] … because it’s a really good investment,” she said at the abortion giant’s event. “We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier, too.” So apparently killing babies makes families healthier?

There are a number of critiques to make of the Bushes, but both of them left a legacy of pro-life policies. Indeed, George H.W. Bush nominated and defended Clarence Thomas, and George W. Bush nominated Samuel Alito, meaning that the Bushes gave us the two staunchly pro-life Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade. It is sad that their daughter/granddaughter is so dedicated to reversing that pro-life legacy that she is campaigning for Kamala Harris, who believes in abortion on demand without religious exemptions.

RINOs are on the side of the Democrats, working together to destroy our Constitution and our country. Reject the uniparty and its anti-life, anti-freedom, America Last policies. It’s time we had a major shakeup in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.