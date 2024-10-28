The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Swinging Hard In the Closing Days and It's Fun To Watch

Top O' the Briefing

The words "dark" and "scary" come up a lot when Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media describe Donald Trump's speeches. Anyone who has attended a Trump rally knows that nothing could be further from the truth. He's the candidate who is on the campaign trail spreading joy, not Kamala Harris.

Trump is quite affable at his rallies. Yes, he meanders at times, but it's charming and fun. It drives the Democrats even crazier than they already are because they've spent eight years trying to scare voters into believing that Trump is a monster. The only people who buy the spiel are their low-info base voters who hated Trump anyway.

This past weekend was a great one for Trump. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold writes that he picked up some important endorsements in Novi, MI on Saturday night:

During his rally in Novi, Michigan, Trump invited several "highly respected" Muslim leaders and Imams on stage to accept their endorsement. The men declared their support for the 45th president because they believed he could end wars and bring peace back to the Middle East. They also applauded his commitment to strong family values. Imam Belal Alzuhairi declared Trump the president of “peace” and the only one who can stop bloodshed worldwide. He also said that God is watching over the former president, saying that the Almighty “has saved his life twice for a reason.”

This is stunning news, given the amount of pandering that Harris has done in Michigan. Her incessant cheerleading for Gaza has obviously not resonated in Michigan like she hoped it would.

The main event for Trump was his rally at Madison Square Garden, which the Democrats have been freaking out about since it was announced. While Kamala Harris keeps hiding behind celebrities, Trump boldly wanders into places that aren't known to be friendly to Republicans.

Because the Dems know that Harris can't make a decent closing argument, they just run around soiling themselves and screaming "NAZI" all the time. For the MSG rally, they were reaching all the way back to the 1930s for the Nazi tantrum. As Matt wrote yesterday, it was the "worst Nazi rally ever!"

Back over at Townhall, my friend Matt Vespa dissected the the MSM's false Nazi narrative:

Sarah had already covered the basics of this momentous event, but the main liberal media narrative collapsed within minutes. It might have never gotten off the ground. It crashed and burned, much like the New York Jets this NFL season. The line was that this was a Nazi rally. It was anything but as Holocaust survivors attended it and was one of the most pro-Israel demonstrations the city has seen in months after weeks of pro-Hamas agitators flooding the Big Apple last spring.

The Dems' Gaza rhetoric and support of the "Free Palestine" loons on college campuses this past year are, in fact, reminiscent of the Nazi days way back when. It's yet another sign of the cognitive decline caused by Trump Derangement Syndrome that they thought that trotting out Hillary Clinton to bark "Nazi!" from her dour mug would win over undecided voters.

Seriously, these people are unwell, especially Granny Maojackets.

Again, it's Donald Trump and JD Vance who are running a joyful campaign. Harris and Walz are just trying to frighten people. It's a Halloween campaign and it doesn't seem to be scaring the people that it's supposed to.

