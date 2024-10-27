What Sort of Man Votes For Kamala Harris?

The Kamala Harris campaign is deeply worried that it isn’t getting traction among male voters, and is resorting to increasingly desperate — and inexplicable — measures to try to appeal to them. The Trump War Room on Sunday published a video of the Candidate of Joy herself in the midst of her latest attempt to move that particular needle. In yet another cringeworthy staged moment, she is sitting in a bar with fellow a leftist ideologue, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in front of largely untouched beers. See, guys? Beer! That means, vote for Harris!

“So, I’ve got to tell you something,” Madame Joy tells her comrade. “We need to move ground among men.” After delivering that revelation, Harris suddenly notices that she and Whitmer are surrounded by microphones. It’s yet another inauthentic moment for the most artificial candidate since Max Headroom ran for president, and how it’s supposed to attract male voters is a mystery.

Even more of a head-scratcher, however, is another video that two Democrat groups have just released. It features a young man happily watching pornography on his phone (and I’m just not going to describe what he is doing) until a fictional Republican congressman bursts into the room and snatches the phone out of hand. “Sorry,” says the severe, graying, red-tie-wearing phone confiscator, “you can’t do that.”

The grim-faced villain then explains (as the ad hits maximum verisimilitude) “I’m your Republican congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide.” When the young wanker demands that the alleged lawmaker get out his bedroom, the old man responds: “I won the last election. So it’s my decision.” The aged pervert adds: “I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish illegally,” as the legend “VOTE NOV 5” appears on the screen.

According to The Hill, Harris supporters actually spent $2.5 million on this ad campaign, indifferent to the fact that neither the Republicans nor anyone else are talking about a nationwide ban on pornography. Like the Democrats’ hysteria over Project 2025, which Trump has repeatedly disavowed while the Harris camp continues to run ads claiming it’s his actual program, the ad calls on young men to vote for Harris in order to head off a nonexistent threat.

Beyond that, however, the Harris camp doesn’t seem to have considered the possibility that this ad could have the exact opposite effect from the one it was intended to have: it could make young men too embarrassed to pull the lever for Kamala. Or has the American public square now degenerated to the point that young men are going to stand up and proudly say, “I voted for Harris because I love pornography”?

Back in the 1960s, there was a famous series of magazine ads entitled “What Sort of Man Reads Playboy?” Answers in the various ads included “A young man sailing through the best years of his life,” “A young executive with an event-full calendar,” and “An on-the-go young guy for whom the sky is the limit.”

This was a large-scale attempt to lodge in the popular mind the idea that readers of the notorious magazine weren’t just porn hounds; they were cultivated sophisticates on the cultural cutting edge. The only problem was that no matter how urbane and classy the ads tried to make Playboy readers out to be, everybody knew that they really only bought the magazine for the photos of naked women. “I subscribe to Playboy for the articles” was a national joke.

Today, the Kamala Harris campaign has now given us an answer to the similar question, “What Sort of Man Votes for Kamala Harris?” Apparently the answer is: porn hounds, stoners and other losers. The campaign’s chief reasons for why you should vote for Kamala Harris are a veritable index of our national decline: you should vote for Harris above all because you are so narcissistic and self-absorbed as to murder your own child rather than sacrifice your lifestyle to the necessity to take responsibility for your actions. You should vote for Kamala Harris because you want to get stoned and watch pornography. You should vote for Kamala Harris because you want to pretend you’re a woman and force everyone around you to play along.

What sort of man votes for Kamala Harris? In the eyes of the Harris campaign, the answer is apparently a weak man, a self-indulgent man, a man who wants to evade and ignore the often grim responsibilities and duties that come with taking a place in the world in which one does not live at the expense of others. Well, there are hordes of such half-men in the country today, so it just might work.