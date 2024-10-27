Worst. Nazi. Rally. Ever.

Matt Margolis | 8:21 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When Donald Trump’s campaign announced plans for a rally at Madison Square Garden, Democrats and their media allies knew they had a problem. Trump was going to pack the house on their turf. So they wasted no time pushing the tired Hitler narrative and claimed that the choice of venue was an homage to a pro-Nazi rally held there in 1939.

It wasn't just liberals in the media pushing this narrative, either. Hillary Clinton accused Trump of “actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don’t think we can ignore it,” Hillary added.

Then she doubled down. “Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, ‘I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to say that.’ But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention.”

Even the Harris-Walz campaign joined in on the rhetoric.

“Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden,” Kamala's running mate Tim Walz said at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. “There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden.”

Walz added, “And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there."

Well, the rally took place Sunday night, and boy, talk about the worst Nazi rally ever! In addition to the diverse speakers at the event, a black woman sang the national anthem.

And clearly, Jews didn't get the memo that this was a "Nazi rally."

The only Nazi symbols you saw at all came courtesy of the Democrats.

