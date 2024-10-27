Worst. Nazi. Rally. Ever.

When Donald Trump’s campaign announced plans for a rally at Madison Square Garden, Democrats and their media allies knew they had a problem. Trump was going to pack the house on their turf. So they wasted no time pushing the tired Hitler narrative and claimed that the choice of venue was an homage to a pro-Nazi rally held there in 1939.

It wasn't just liberals in the media pushing this narrative, either. Hillary Clinton accused Trump of “actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don’t think we can ignore it,” Hillary added.

Then she doubled down. “Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, ‘I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to say that.’ But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Hillary Clinton just said President Trump is holding a rally at Madison Square Garden to re-enact the Nazi rally which occurred there in 1939



MORE inflammatory rhetoric to encourage someone to take Trump out.



These people are beyond evil. And the fact Kamala is… pic.twitter.com/ey3jGxx5iH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 25, 2024

Even the Harris-Walz campaign joined in on the rhetoric.

“Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden,” Kamala's running mate Tim Walz said at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. “There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden.”

Walz added, “And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there."

Tim Walz repeats the disgusting smear that President Trump's "big rally" at Madison Square Garden today is somehow akin to a 1939 Nazi rally.



He must've missed the '76, '80, and '92 Democrat conventions, which were also held at MSG.



What a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/4zK1rCm9no — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Well, the rally took place Sunday night, and boy, talk about the worst Nazi rally ever! In addition to the diverse speakers at the event, a black woman sang the national anthem.

May be the first black woman I’ve ever seen singing the National Anthem at a Nazi rally! History being made people!!! pic.twitter.com/LwROkR9ne5 — Jennifer Galardi (@JennGalardi) October 27, 2024

And clearly, Jews didn't get the memo that this was a "Nazi rally."

Jews for Trump have arrived at the Madison Square Garden.



Are they still calling it a Nazi rally???? pic.twitter.com/sEnUqaMilk — Brock Tarner (@brocktarner) October 27, 2024

MAGA SQUARE GARDEN!



Jews are flocking to the MAGA rally in the Garden - the one Crooked Hillary, the Border Czar their Pravda media are calling a “Nazi Rally.” pic.twitter.com/ZQUgglTto9 — JJ Murray (@therealJJMurray) October 27, 2024

Wrapping Tefilin at the Trump Rally in Madison Square Garden🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bJSdk3tl3v — Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) October 27, 2024

NOW: Tefillin prayer at Trump rally line outside of MSG in NYC pic.twitter.com/PVg3WZwIJJ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 27, 2024

The only Nazi symbols you saw at all came courtesy of the Democrats.