Trump Had an Epic Interview with Joe Rogan. Here Are Some Highlights.

On Friday, Joe Rogan sat down with former President Donald Trump for a candid three-hour interview, which was posted late that evening. The conversation was free-flowing and unrestricted, allowing for a deep dive into various topics. In contrast, sources reveal that Kamala Harris declined to participate in her own interview, due to strict limitations she wanted on what could be discussed. This stark difference highlights a significant divide: Trump scored a key interview that showcased a relaxed and engaging exchange, while Harris opted out, leaving questions about her openness.

The contrast couldn’t be more striking—Trump’s interview was nothing short of epic.

Over the course of three hours, they discussed all sorts of things, such as why Trump gained popularity in the political world.

.@joerogan explains how President Trump became so popular: "People were tired of someone talking in this bullshit, pre-prepared, politician lingo. And even if they didn't agree with you, they at least knew, whoever that guy is, that's him. When you see some people talk... you… pic.twitter.com/pjDrFpbUSa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Kamala's recent rhetoric comparing Trump to Hitler came up, as did the way so many people used to love him before he was president... including the women on "The View."

.@joerogan: "Did you just assume because people loved you on The Apprentice, they were going to love you as a president?...



Well, you probably would have been if the media didn't attack you the way they did... Even today, Kamala was talking about you and Hitler." pic.twitter.com/PSYVGOkv8z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

They also spoke about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and General Mark Milley, and boy, Trump didn't hold back.

President Trump on Kamala's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal: "That's when I realized Milley was a dummy. I said, 'we're leaving, but I want to get everything out.' 'Sir, it's cheaper to leave it.'"



ROGAN: "Cheaper? Not more dangerous?"



TRUMP:: "He just said cheaper." pic.twitter.com/cyeRUKU4AE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Trump's debate with Kamala also came up. "I think that David Muir and that woman that was aside—I never even heard of her—but they kept interrupting me. It was like, I said, 'How many people am I debating here?'"

It wasn’t a debate — it was a propaganda exercise aided and abetted by the Fake News.@joerogan x @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fxa9T69VlJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Even Defund the Police came up.

If you’ve supported Defund the Police — like Kamala — you are disqualified from ever being president of the United States.@joerogan x @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EhfmUDc3LR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

And Kamala's free gender operations for illegal immigrants.

President Trump EXPOSES Kamala Harris's radical Marxist record, including:



- Defunding the Police

- Free transgender operations@joerogan: "The wildest one is this idea of giving free sex changes to illegal immigrants." pic.twitter.com/GOjtfWVsls — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

As did Kamala's energy policies and the absurdity of electric car mandates, gas car bans, and windmills.

.@joerogan: Right after they made the announcement that they were banning gas cars in California, they made an announcement asking people to not charge their cars because the grid couldn't handle it.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I will terminate the mandate immediately." pic.twitter.com/DeeSO8SWo6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

President Trump and @joerogan discuss the dangers of Kamala and Biden's energy policies: pic.twitter.com/CGYIQU2vQ1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I think windmills are REALLY disruptive. When you talk about the environment, they kill the birds... How about off the coast in New Jersey — they want to build them. The people are going crazy not to build them... the whales are washing up on shore." pic.twitter.com/ULAodmJFLA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Another interesting part of the conversation was the part where they discussed whether Joe Biden was set up to drop out by debating Trump in June.

.@joerogan and President Trump speculate why the debate with Biden occurred so early in the summer: pic.twitter.com/R8J4JfPS8k — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Trump also spoke about how intends to stop World War III from happening.

President Trump on how he'll avoid WW3: All I can tell you is that I'd meet with Putin and I'd meet with him, and I know what I'd say to each one of them. And I believe as President-Elect, I'd get that war stopped fast. We have tremendous power if you know how to use the power. pic.twitter.com/SpRAn1Sh46 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

And election integrity, particularly Voter ID was another topic.

.@joerogan: Not having Voter ID is the most bizarre argument that I've never seen anybody articulate in a way that's convincing.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: Because they want to cheat.



ROGAN: Well, it doesn't make sense any other way. pic.twitter.com/KfiazrahkP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Perhaps the most telling answer Trump gave was to the question of what mistake he made the first time. As you recall, Kamala was asked a similar question during her CNN town hall, and couldn't think of anything wrong she'd ever done. Trump, had a much different response.

Joe Rogan just asked Trump what was one mistake he made during his presidency…



The difference between Trump and Kamala:



TRUMP ANSWERS.



His answer is humble and honest. LOVE IT!



pic.twitter.com/DgXz2qkwjZ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 26, 2024

The trend that you certainly have picked up on at this point is that Trump can talk plainly and informatively about a wide array of topics. Can you see Kamala Harris doing that? She couldn't last twenty minutes with Joe Rogan.

And Trump did three hours. Effortlessly.