Trump Had an Epic Interview with Joe Rogan. Here Are Some Highlights.

Matt Margolis | 10:44 AM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, Joe Rogan sat down with former President Donald Trump for a candid three-hour interview, which was posted late that evening. The conversation was free-flowing and unrestricted, allowing for a deep dive into various topics. In contrast, sources reveal that Kamala Harris declined to participate in her own interview, due to strict limitations she wanted on what could be discussed. This stark difference highlights a significant divide: Trump scored a key interview that showcased a relaxed and engaging exchange, while Harris opted out, leaving questions about her openness. 

The contrast couldn’t be more striking—Trump’s interview was nothing short of epic.

Over the course of three hours, they discussed all sorts of things, such as why Trump gained popularity in the political world.

Kamala's recent rhetoric comparing Trump to Hitler came up, as did the way so many people used to love him before he was president... including the women on "The View."

They also spoke about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and General Mark Milley, and boy, Trump didn't hold back.

Trump's debate with Kamala also came up. "I think that David Muir and that woman that was aside—I never even heard of her—but they kept interrupting me. It was like, I said, 'How many people am I debating here?'"

Even Defund the Police came up.

And Kamala's free gender operations for illegal immigrants.

As did Kamala's energy policies and the absurdity of electric car mandates, gas car bans, and windmills.

Another interesting part of the conversation was the part where they discussed whether Joe Biden was set up to drop out by debating Trump in June.

Trump also spoke about how intends to stop World War III from happening.

And election integrity, particularly Voter ID was another topic.

Perhaps the most telling answer Trump gave was to the question of what mistake he made the first time. As you recall, Kamala was asked a similar question during her CNN town hall, and couldn't think of anything wrong she'd ever done. Trump, had a much different response.

The trend that you certainly have picked up on at this point is that Trump can talk plainly and informatively about a wide array of topics. Can you see Kamala Harris doing that? She couldn't last twenty minutes with Joe Rogan.

And Trump did three hours. Effortlessly.

