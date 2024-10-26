Gavin Newsom (White Supremacist?) Trashes Reparations Bill (For Now)

California Governor Gavin Newsom, upholder of White Supremacy™, apparently hates black people — which is, of course, exactly the crime the corporate media would accuse any Republican governor of if he ever vetoed a reparations bill.

Advertisement

Related: Barbados PM Demands $4.9 TRILLION for Slavery Reparations, British Crown Seemingly Agrees

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

After California state legislators passed bills addressing the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the most ambitious of the reparations proposals… . But advocates say they are undeterred. Shortly before the California legislative session ended this summer, a state Senate reparations bill on land restitution proposed by state Sen. Steven Bradford passed 56-0. But the Black Caucus blocked votes on two other proposals in that package -- one creating a fund and the third an agency to determine who would be eligible for reparations.

The alleged reason offered by the Black Caucus for not going along with the proposed legislation in totality was that they would not have direct oversight over the program.

Nonetheless, the Caucus is reportedly still doggedly pursuing the reparations agenda for upcoming sessions.

Continuing:

The Black Caucus blocked the bills because the proposed agency, not the legislature, would have had oversight, members wrote on X. Governor Gavin Newsom said when he vetoed the land restitution bill that it could not be implemented without Bradford's other proposals. Newsom signed legislation the Black Caucus had made separately, including measures banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Bradford, a Black Democrat, finished his last term in office this past session. But California Assemblywoman Lori Wilson said reparations initiatives will be brought up during the next legislative session. “The setbacks have actually re-invigorated people in the reparations movement,” said Kamilah Moore, a lawyer and former chair of the California Reparations Task Force, which released a 2021 report documenting California’s role in perpetuating slavery and racial inequalities.

Advertisement

(“Reparations” is really just a matter of semantics, the dispersal of which might come in a variety of forms; shall we not count free pharmaceutical injections delivered to obese minorities via Medicaid as some form of the practice and wash our hands of it?)

Related: Big Pharma Markets Weight Loss Drugs as Unemployment Cure, Demands Government Subsidy

The unfortunate news for the reparations people is that it’s beginning to look very much like the DEI smash-and-grab operation that began in earnest in 2020 may have hit its zenith.

The hustle might, hopefully, be running out of steam here pretty soon, as several corporations and institutes of higher learning have disbanded the relevant departments that administer DEI programs.

Maybe the “advocates” might consider taking what they can get before it’s all off the table entirely and they are to do something constructive for money besides shaking down white people for centuries-old crimes they didn’t commit.

Lastly, for the record, not that it matters at all to anyone already on board with the reparations thing, California became a state at the tail end of American slavery in 1849 and explicitly outlawed the practice in its constitution.