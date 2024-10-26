Big Pharma Markets Weight Loss Drugs as Unemployment Cure, Demands Government Subsidy

To hear Big Pharma tell it, there’s apparently literally nothing “miracle” weight loss drugs can’t do.

They sing.

They dance.

They... cure unemployment.

Repurposed diabetes drugs that generate billions of dollars in revenue for multinational pharmaceutical firms are the gift that keeps on giving, apparently.

All of the world’s ills, so long in need of remedy, have been waiting for hormone-analog injections to come along and heal the world.

Via CNBC (emphasis added):

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is exploring whether obesity drugs could be used to curb joblessness after signing a major investment deal with the U.K. The weight-loss treatment firm and creator of Zepbound announced Monday that it would commit £279 million ($364 million) to help tackle Britain’s significant health challenges — including obesity. The “strategic collaboration,” agreed with the U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)* and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), came as part of a wider £63 billion package of investments announced at the close of the Labour government’s inaugural International Investment Summit on Monday… The U.K.’s Health and Social Care Minister Wes Streeting said the partnership was “key to building a healthier society, healthier economy, and making the NHS fit for the future.” The U.K. is battling a stubbornly high rate of “economic inactivity,” defined as those neither working nor looking for a job. Almost a third of claims are attributed to long-term sickness, including pre-existing health conditions, such as obesity, which has been exacerbated by Covid… Streeting noted that the jabs could be “monumental” in tackling obesity and getting people back to work, but added that the “NHS can’t be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles.”

*”Strategic collaboration” — euphemism for pillaging the public treasury for the benefit of private industry.

(Zepbound in the United States costs upwards of $1,000/ month, which presumably could purchase a hell of a lot of organic produce and fresh meat for the welfare queens and eliminate the need for synthetic hormone injections — but, of course, doing that wouldn’t line the pockets of the pharmaceutical industry and their pet bureaucrats.)

Let us acknowledge and celebrate the beneficence of Eli Lily, which loves us and wants us to be happy.

Salvation has always been a needle prick away.

All praise to our biomedical demigods!

Hallelujah and pass the syringe!

