There's One Issue Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Agree On

Megyn Kelly appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night, and things got heated at times because, frankly, they disagree on a lot of issues. Bill Maher thinks that, if elected, Trump will align with authoritarian regimes, while Kelly noted that Trump’s presidency was marked by stability and non-involvement in international conflicts. When Maher claimed, without evidence, that Trump attempted to do “fascist things,” Kelly retorted that it was actually the Biden-Harris administration that weaponized the DOJ against Trump.

But there was one issue they could agree on.

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back when she called out the “trans insanity” trend, particularly regarding its impact on children. She sees this as a defining issue, perhaps “almost my single issue.” Kelly didn’t mince words; she’s alarmed at what is happening across the country, with children being pushed toward irreversible medical treatments without sufficient caution or oversight—as any reasonable person should be.

Kelly argued, “We are chopping off the healthy body parts of young children” without proper consideration, referring to cases of young kids facing serious, life-altering decisions based on limited guidance. In her view, the medical system isn’t protecting kids; it’s failing them, enabling the “affirmation” model that she argues has become a one-size-fits-all approach. Children struggling with issues like bullying, sexual abuse, or discomfort with their changing bodies during puberty are too often told they might be “gender confused,” she pointed out. Under current practices, she points out, “affirm” has become “the only standard.” Instead of thoughtful exploration, she says, professionals—pressed by guidelines from organizations like the American Psychiatry Association—are urged to confirm a child’s feelings immediately.

This affirmation-only model, Kelly explains, sends kids down a medical path that includes puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which she accurately warns “sterilize a child and deprive the child of any chance of sexual pleasure for the rest of his or her life.” As Kelly notes, the consequences of these treatments are severe and permanent, impacting children who are too young to understand the situation.

"We're talking about nine, ten, 11 year olds who cannot give informed consent, then they have body parts chopped off by a medical establishment and by parents who mean well but believe in these doctors, and they shouldn't."

What’s worse is the fallout when some of these children realize they've been duped and detransition, often after hitting the other side of puberty.

"And when they inevitably get past the awkwardness of puberty or what have you and they wanna turn around and detransition, those who love-bombed them on Reddit saying 'Come on in, the water's fine,' abandon them. They are depressed. They have changed their bodies forever in a way that is irreversible. And we are all sitting back, saying 'it's a remote issue,' as Kamala Harris said.

"It's not remote. It's the issue of our time both with respect to children and women's rights," Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher may not agree on a lot of things, but they agree on this. He agreed, and even his audience agreed.