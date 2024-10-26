Kamala Booed At Rally After Beyoncé Concert Promise Turns Out to Be Another Hoax

Democrats have long tapped Hollywood celebrities to amplify their message. The Democratic National Convention had its fair share, and Kamala has been increasingly relying on celebrities to help boost attendance at her rallies. She had Lizzo at her rally in Detroit, and Bruce Springsteen has been performing at battleground state rallies.

When rumors swirled about a “mystery guest” set to appear on the Democratic National Convention, the media went into a frenzy. Networks like ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, and NBC all jumped on the “Beyoncé is coming to the DNC” bandwagon, and TMZ even confirmed Beyoncé would perform at the convention.

Of course, Beyoncé didn’t show. But the rumor accomplished its goal perfectly. Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention drew an impressive average of 28.9 million viewers across cable television, according to Nielsen ratings—around 500,000 more than those who tuned in to watch former President Donald Trump at the Republican convention.

Earlier this week, we learned that Beyoncé was going to appear with Kamala Harris at her rally in Houston, Texas on Friday. "Pop superstar Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at her event in Houston on Friday evening, according to three sources familiar with the plans," NBC News reported Thursday. "Beyoncé is also expected to perform, said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the preparations."

Many of us still vividly remember the Beyoncé DNC hoax and didn't think they'd pull a similar trick again. Seriously, once was bad enough. Alas, you should never underestimate just how sleazy Democrats can be, because Beyoncé did not perform at the rally. She was there, appearing for a few minutes to introduce Kamala, but she did not perform as had been hyped.

At the end, Beyoncé — who was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — introduced Harris with, “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.” She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland. Houston is Beyoncé's hometown, and Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.

Can you believe it? This is now the second time the Harris campaign used rumors of Beyoncé performing to give Kamala a boost.

And it seems there were plenty of people who weren't happy, It appears that after Beyoncé introduced Kamala without performing, rally attendees were a bit miffed, and Kamala's speech was met with a chorus of boos from supporters who were expecting to get a concert.

The Beyonce concert featuring Kamala is off to a great start 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4KMmbb0epv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

This is how low Democrats think of their supporters: they dangle the promise of a Beyoncé concert just to trick people into watching her DNC acceptance speech or attending her rally! Imagine showing up, thinking you’re about to hear Beyoncé do a small concert and perform “Freedom” live as a segue into Kamala's appearance, and then realizing you were duped. This tactic says a lot about their lack of confidence in Harris’s own star power.