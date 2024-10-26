Kamala Still Touting Plan to Grant Millions Amnesty

For anyone who has doubts about whether Kamala Harris‘s border policies would be even worse than hers and Joe Biden‘s over the last four years… Kamala still continues to tout legislation that would’ve granted amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, even as Americans continue to struggle to make ends meet.

America Last Kamala has repeatedly bragged about the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, for instance during a recent Univision townhall and her Fox News interview, asserting that it was a solution to the illegal immigration crisis. That’s Marxist doublespeak, because the legislation didn’t solve anything; it has simply created a pathway to amnesty for millions of illegal aliens (and who really knows how many are dangerous criminals?). America’s resources are already strained because of the illegal immigration crisis, and mass amnesty is not a solution. Mass deportations are.

No one should be allowed to enter the country illegally, and they especially should not be rewarded for doing so with citizenship and taxpayer-funded freebies. Yet that is exactly the plan that the Biden-Harris administration has had, and that the Harris-Walz administration will have if they win. We saw recently how U.S. victims of the hurricanes were told by the Biden administration that FEMA did not have enough money to get through hurricane season, even though FEMA had spent $1 billion-plus on illegal aliens.

That is exactly the sort of harmful policymaking that Border Czar Kamala clearly intends to continue, considering her shameless boasting about the 2021 legislation.

For Our VIPs: Democrats Despise Both Their Opponents AND Supporters

The New York Post explained just how terrible Kamala’s “solution” to the border crisis she created is:

The Harris-Biden administration intended to grant de facto amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants — and potentially allow more than a million deported under former President Trump to return — according to the failed 2021 immigration bill repeatedly touted by Vice President Harris… the text of the bill, which was sent to sent to Congress the day Biden assumed office, shows it intended to grant “lawful prospective immigrant status” for anyone deemed eligible, if the applicant was “physically present in the United States on or before January 1, 2021.” There were more than 10 million illegal immigrants in the United States in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

Under the disastrous reign of the Biden-Harris administration, at least 10 million illegals, and possibly above 20 million, have entered America. This surpasses the entire populations of many American states, including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, and Michigan. This is outrageous.

.@DavidJUrban: People believe that the Biden-Harris administration rightly has failed them. The acting ICE director sent a letter to Tony Gonzalez that says 663,000 illegal aliens inside the United States have criminal history. pic.twitter.com/ScjpFu2txs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024

But Kamala continues to mislabel this legislation. The Post cited her comments during her Fox interview with Bret Baier. “At the beginning of our administration, within practically hours of taking the oath, the first bill that we offered Congress . . . was a bill to fix our immigration system,” she bragged. “And our focus has been on fixing a problem.”

That is a flat-out lie. The Biden-Harris administration created the problem and now Democrats are pretending it is not theirs, and that even more radical versions of their policies will solve said problem. It’s BS, but that’s par for the course with Border Czar Kamala Harris.