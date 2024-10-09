The Morning Briefing: I'm Starting to Miss Joe Biden's Relatively Coherent Public Appearances

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Teobünd surprised even the harshest critics at Twister club with what he could do with some medium-grade ramen, a few Creamsicles, and a smidgen of Amaretto.

Advertisement

This is going to be a quick one today. Every so often, I get a headache from rolling my eyeballs so frequently at the news. OK, I don't have a headache but, seriously, how did we get here?

Oh yeah, public education and the commie takeover of Academia (which I wrote about in this gem).

Every article about the election begins with the non-newsflash that this is still a very tight race. The American Right and Left have finally found something they agree on, let the Hallelujah chorus begin. I don't know how many of us on this side of the aisle really believe the spiel, given our distrust of the polls.

What's exasperating for those of us who have a vested interest in the survival of the United States is the possibility that the race is actually that close. Given the competition, Donald Trump should be so far ahead that even the biased polls shouldn't be able to make it seem like it's tight.

Kamala Harris is the most inept, untalented candidate for president in my lifetime, and I was here for Michael Dukakis.

Matt wrote yesterday that Harris's people keep making her commit to public appearances that they know are going to be trainwrecks because the momentum in this contest isn't where they want it. One has to believe that there isn't anyone breathing who thinks that she will someday get good at speaking off script.

She's being coddled by the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media and still failing miserably. We've now found that, even when they're pretending to be journalists, they still find a way to run interference for Madame Veep. This is from a post that my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote about Harris's recent "60 Minutes" interview:

Advertisement

Harris' shameful non-answer about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was bad enough, but the discussion was also a lot more garbled than CBS News wanted to let on, given that they released an edited clip and transcript. According to CBS News' official transcript and an edited clip that has been shared by the "60 Minutes" X account, Harris said, "we are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end." Harris' actual response was not so eloquent, however. Upon Whitaker pointing out that "Netanyahu is not listening," Harris offered, "well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel very much prompted by or a result of, um, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

It's one thing for someone new to the spotlight to have a case of the nerves and ramble during an interview. Kamala Harris has been in the public eye and in front of television cameras for 20 years now. Her mush-mouthed lunacy is chronic and incurable. How in the hell are millions of eligible voters convincing themselves that she's functional? I need to know.

As we've discussed before, at least Joe Biden and his handlers can blame his age-related dementia for the garbled nonsense that comes out of his mouth. Kamala Harris is just an idiot.

Advertisement

We never got around to sufficiently mocking Harris's moment of terror and error when her teleprompter glitched out the other day. This is worth taking a look at again. My Townhall friend Matt Vespa shared this on Sunday:

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened.



She had absolutely no idea what to do or say.



Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

You can see the fear in her eyes the second the 'prompter cuts out. The woman who would be president is an attorney who is unable to improv for a few moments in front of a friendly audience. That's not making a strong case for being the leader of the free world in a time of global turmoil. Or any time, really.

I often say that Kamala Harris's nonsensical meanderings while speaking make it seem like she has a verbal hamster wheel in her head. Usually she gets on it on her own, this time it was the failed teleprompter that threw her on it. When she's there, she's gets stuck on a word or a phrase that she simply cannot stop repeating. When Harris knows that she is stuck there for a while, that's when the wild gesticulating begins. She seems to be under the impression that her cartoonish hand movement will lend some sort of coherence to her English as a second language shtick.

This trainwreck of a woman can't be allowed to get near the presidency. The Republic can't run the risk of having that hamster wheel spin it into World War III.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Bob Woodward's 15 Minutes of Fame Have Lasted 52 Years, and It's Beyond Tedious

VodkaPundit. As God Is My Witness, I Thought Roasted Chickens Could Fly

It's Time to Talk About Kamala's Husband's 'Woman Problem'

FBI Foils Election-Day Terror Attack by Afghan National

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Did Democrats Take Control of China?

Survey Highlights the Impact of Mass Illegal Immigration on Schools

Operation Revenge: The Deep State Is Coming for Elon Musk

Is FEMA Sitting on $7B in Unliquidated Funds?

He's a knucklehead. Why Was Tim Walz Limping?

Kamala Finally Reveals What Kind of Gun She Has—and Now She's Got a Big Problem

Joe Biden Threw Kamala Harris Under the Bus Again

Check Your Privilege: Federal Managers Say You Have Too Much Freedom

Earthquake in Iran Fuels Speculation of an Iranian Nuclear Test

Here’s the Reason Kamala Keeps Doing Terrible Interviews

Harris Falling Further Behind in 'Blue Wall' States With White, Working Class Voters

Townhall Mothership

Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Was Worse Than CBS News Wants to Let On

Kamala Just Gave the Wrong Answer on The View

Advertisement

Well, she's not bright. Why is Kamala Picking a Fight With DeSantis?

MEGA MAGA. Wait, Trump Is Beating Kamala...With Arab Americans?

DeSantis Issues Warning to Looters Ahead of Milton Landfall in 'Second Amendment State'

Cam&Co. Is SCOTUS Scared of 'Ghost Guns'?

Federal Appeals Court Signals What It Will Rule on Massachusetts Assault Weapon Ban

Another Column About Nervous Dems in Michigan

Judge Refuses to Toss Lawsuit Against Deadspin Over Article Accusing 9-Year-Old NFL Fan of Racism

NY Times Opinion: We Should Abandon the Idea of Masculinity

Fox News Makes Insanely Smart Move Just in Time for the Election

Teamsters Boss to Democrats: 'You Have (Screwed) Us Over'

Tim Walz's Codename for Kamala Harris Is Extremely Weird

Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone

NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering

THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Dems’ Open Hatred of Free Speech Shows They Are Communists

The Left Is Really Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel for Votes Now

Is Kamala President Now?

Kamala Had One Job, and She Is Failing at It

A Modest Proposal: Old-Fashioned Market Incentives and Criminal Justice Deterrents

Advertisement

Is 'Russian Disinformation' Coming Back for a Replay?

Around the Interwebz

Ridley Scott Says He Has Started Working On ‘Gladiator 3’: “I’ve Already Got 8 Pages”

Archaeologists found an ancient Egyptian observatory

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Ghostbusters’ 40th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Donuts

Bee Me

Democrats Cruelly Make Fun Of Autistic African-American Jumping For Joy https://t.co/LrU8spFTzC pic.twitter.com/CiHmTcAawz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 7, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Still Life with Pascal’s "Pensées", 1924 pic.twitter.com/X9hTYF1eR2 — Henri Matisse (@artistmatisse) September 26, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes