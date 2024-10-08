Joe Biden Threw Kamala Harris Under the Bus Again

Matt Margolis | 1:14 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

I've said plenty of times before that I don't think that Joe Biden wants Kamala Harris to win the election. And his recent actions have supported my theory repeatedly.

On Monday, Harris attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for not taking her calls regarding Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first," she said. "People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish."

Harris is utterly insane for suggesting that DeSantis is irresponsible and selfish for not wanting to be a pawn in her political staging, and DeSantis blasted her effectively on that point

“She has no role in this,” DeSantis pointed out. “In fact, she's been vice president for three and a half years. I've dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts." He added, “And so, what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this.”

But then Biden himself debunked Harris's attacks on DeSantis. 

Biden wasn't done throwing Kamala under the bus. As Harris was doing another softball interview on "The View," the president spoke with reporters about the hurricane response, and he had nothing but good things to say about DeSantis. 

“The governor of Florida has been cooperative," Biden said. "He’s said he's gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday, and I said [...] 'I know you're doing a great job. It’s being all — being done well, we thank you for it,' and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don't know — there was a rough start in some places, but every governor — every governor from Florida to North Carolina — has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing, and they're doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more to do.”

Harris thought she could win the day by accusing DeSantis of playing games while she was the serious, nonpartisan national leader. But then Biden took that narrative and destroyed it. 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

