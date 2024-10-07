WATCH: Peter Doocy Humiliated Karine Jean-Pierre, Who Stormed Out of the Briefing

In yet another tense exchange between Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Doocy laid bare the Biden administration’s terrible federal response to Hurricane Helene.

Jean-Pierre’s frustration boiled over as Doocy questioned the administration’s priorities, when the administration has just sent $157 million to Lebanon, yet the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reportedly run out of money unless Congress appropriates more.

"The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there," Kamala Harris announced in a post on X on Saturday night. "To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million."

Doocy’s questioning about this funding left Jean-Pierre visibly flustered before abruptly ending the briefing.

“If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values?” Doocy asked. “There’s not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it.”

The point was clear — how could the administration find funds for foreign aid while failing to address critical needs at home? Jean-Pierre, rather than giving a straightforward answer, and looking ridiculous in a Zoot suit, accused Doocy of spreading dangerous “misinformation,” which has become a frequent fallback when the White House is trying to deflect.

"Your whole premise of the question is misinformation sir!" Jean Pierre told him. "Yes! It's misinformation!"

“Which part?” he asked. “Is there money to support it right now?”

Jean-Pierre insisted that there was money for disaster relief, claiming that the administration had provided “more than $200 million” to those impacted by hurricanes. But Doocy pressed on, highlighting a deeper issue — there’s a looming shortfall. Congress hasn’t allocated enough funds for future disasters like Hurricane Milton. Jean-Pierre grudgingly admitted that more funding would indeed be necessary, yet she blamed Congress for the delay.

As the back-and-forth continued, Jean-Pierre had no solid response, and, in typical fashion, she abruptly ended the briefing.

"What you're asking me is why Congress needs to come back and do their job," she told him. "That's what you're asking me. Congress needs to come back and do their job and provide extra assistance, extra funding to disaster relief fund. That's what Congress needs to do, and we're gonna continue to urge that. You may not want that, but that's okay. That's what this president wants and that's what the vice president wants. Thanks everybody."