WATCH: Peter Doocy Humiliated Karine Jean-Pierre, Who Stormed Out of the Briefing

Matt Margolis | 4:55 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In yet another tense exchange between Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Doocy laid bare the Biden administration’s terrible federal response to Hurricane Helene. 

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre’s frustration boiled over as Doocy questioned the administration’s priorities, when the administration has just sent $157 million to Lebanon, yet the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reportedly run out of money unless Congress appropriates more.

"The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there," Kamala Harris announced in a post on X on Saturday night. "To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million."

Doocy’s questioning about this funding left Jean-Pierre visibly flustered before abruptly ending the briefing.

“If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values?” Doocy asked. “There’s not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it.” 

Advertisement

Related: Ron DeSantis Is Blowing Off Calls From Kamala — and for Good Reason

The point was clear — how could the administration find funds for foreign aid while failing to address critical needs at home? Jean-Pierre, rather than giving a straightforward answer, and looking ridiculous in a Zoot suit, accused Doocy of spreading dangerous “misinformation,” which has become a frequent fallback when the White House is trying to deflect.

"Your whole premise of the question is misinformation sir!" Jean Pierre told him. "Yes! It's misinformation!"

“Which part?” he asked. “Is there money to support it right now?”

Jean-Pierre insisted that there was money for disaster relief, claiming that the administration had provided “more than $200 million” to those impacted by hurricanes. But Doocy pressed on, highlighting a deeper issue — there’s a looming shortfall. Congress hasn’t allocated enough funds for future disasters like Hurricane Milton. Jean-Pierre grudgingly admitted that more funding would indeed be necessary, yet she blamed Congress for the delay.

As the back-and-forth continued, Jean-Pierre had no solid response, and, in typical fashion, she abruptly ended the briefing.

Advertisement

"What you're asking me is why Congress needs to come back and do their job," she told him. "That's what you're asking me. Congress needs to come back and do their job and provide extra assistance, extra funding to disaster relief fund. That's what Congress needs to do, and we're gonna continue to urge that. You may not want that, but that's okay. That's what this president wants and that's what the vice president wants. Thanks everybody."

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: WHITE HOUSE KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Is Blowing Off Calls From Kamala — and for Good Reason Matt Margolis
Report: Democrats Are Panicking About Kamala Harris Matt Margolis
Is a Diversity Hire to Blame for the Sinking of a $100 Million New Zealand Navy Ship? Paula Bolyard
Khamenei Taunts Israel on Anniversary of Oct. 7 Jihad Massacre — and He Has a Disquieting Point Robert Spencer
This Is What Keeps Democrats up All Night About the Election Matt Margolis
CNN Sees 'Warning Signs' for Kamala's Campaign Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Fat Microaggressions’ and Their Deleterious Impacts on the Marginalized Obese Community
You’ll Never Guess Why the American Ornithological Society Is Renaming Birds
Here’s Trump’s Path to 270 if Helene Devastation Tips Georgia and North Carolina to Kamala
Advertisement