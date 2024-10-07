Ron DeSantis Is Blowing Off Calls From Kamala — and for Good Reason

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is refusing to take calls from Vice President Kamala Harris regarding storm recovery efforts, more than a week after Hurricane Helene ravaged parts of the state. And he has a very good reason for doing so.

According to a source close to the situation, DeSantis has been avoiding the Democratic presidential nominee’s outreach because her calls “seemed political,” and the governor is focused on recovery, not campaigning.

“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” a DeSantis aide told NBC News, emphasizing that DeSantis is committed to keeping the focus on helping Floridians, not engaging in political posturing.

Instead, he's been communicating directly with Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) Director Deanne Criswell.

DeSantis likely recognizes what Harris is attempting to do by reaching out in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. He’s no stranger to the political game, and it’s clear that Harris is seeking a moment similar to the one Barack Obama shared with then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. That bipartisan display of unity between Obama and Christie was a pivotal moment, offering Obama a chance to look presidential in the heat of a national crisis — and it bolstered his re-election bid. Kamala recently posted a blatantly staged video of a call between her and the Democrat mayor of Asheville, N.C.

Earlier this week, I called Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer to see how our Administration can continue to support relief and recovery efforts in western North Carolina.



I look forward to seeing her and other state and local officials today as we discuss our ongoing work. pic.twitter.com/oHN9Q15lQQ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

I guess we're supposed to believe it was a coincidence there happened to be video cameras on both for that moment so they could be spliced together. DeSantis, however, isn’t about to be a pawn in Kamala's campaign strategy. He won't be her Chris Christie. He knows that Kamala, the Democratic presidential nominee, is likely hoping for a similar photo-op or moment of solidarity that could help boost her image during a tight race.

By declining her calls, he’s avoiding a situation that could shift the narrative and instead is keeping the focus on Floridians and their recovery — not on giving Harris a platform to score political points.

The aide was unaware whether DeSantis has spoken with Joe Biden.

Last week, DeSantis said Biden had called him, but he was flying at the time so could not take the call. Biden was in north Florida last week to survey storm damage, but DeSantis was holding a news press conference that had already been scheduled in another part of the state so they did not meet. A source familiar with the planning said that the Biden team had invited DeSantis to the event in north Florida. [...] White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about NBC News' report on Monday afternoon and whether politics was seeping into the hurricane response. "That's really for the governor to speak to, right?" she replied, saying that the White House invited DeSantis to survey the storm damage with Biden. "It was his decision...to not attend or not be there with the president. ... It is up to him," she added. "We are doing our part, in the Biden-Harris administration, working — obviously FEMA is work — is on the ground, all hands on deck, whole of government. Robust approach here. And so, again, that's for Gov. DeSantis to speak to."

According to two other sources from DeSantis’ office, Biden has yet to make any attempt to contact the governor about Hurricane Milton, which is currently headed toward Florida.