It’s been a year since the horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, a solemn anniversary that also serves as a glaring reminder of the Biden-Harris administration’s incompetence and indifference in the face of such atrocities.

Weeks after the attack, Joe Biden insisted that he was directly engaged in the negotiations to secure the release of the more than 200 Israeli and American hostages Hamas was holding in Gaza.

"From the moment Hamas kidnapped these people, I, along with my team, have worked around the clock to secure their release,” Biden said last November.

Kamala Harris herself has claimed to have been an integral part of these negotiations.

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination," Harris said during her DNC acceptance speech.

Well, where are they, then?

How are we supposed to have any faith in Biden and Harris's ability to secure the release of these hostages when there are still hostages in Hamas custody a year later? According to the latest reports, 97 are still in captivity.

Let's give some credit where it is due. Some hostages have been released. But the last American hostage released from Gaza was a four-year-old girl, Abigail Edan, last November.

Why has there been virtually no progress since then?

Her release was far from a coincidence. Abigail is the great-niece of Liz Hirsh Naftali, a prominent Democratic donor, a key Biden campaign supporter, and a Biden appointee. Conveniently, Naftali is also one of the buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, raising serious concerns about whether political favoritism played a role in Abigail’s freedom.

What exactly is the Biden-Harris administration doing? Has it made any real effort to secure the release of the other hostages, or did the urgency vanish after rescuing the great-niece of a top Biden donor? It's impossible to write this off as a mere coincidence. Is there enough of Hunter Biden's artwork to purchase to get the remaining hostages free?

Biden and Harris's handling of the Gaza hostage crisis is a true indictment of their leadership on the world stage. History shows us how enemies respond to strong leadership. During the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, 53 Americans were in custody for 444 days, and they were released just moments after Ronald Reagan took office — a direct result of Reagan’s perceived strength compared to Jimmy Carter’s weakness.

In contrast, Biden and Harris have shown little progress in securing the release of American hostages from Gaza. Their approach seems more focused on appeasing terrorists like Hamas while criticizing Israel, which only emboldens groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and their financier, Iran. The difference is stark: Reagan’s strength led to swift action, while Biden and Harris’s weakness has left Israeli and American citizens rotting in captivity for a year.