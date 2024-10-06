Kamala's Tone-Deaf Tweet About Lebanon Sparks Outrage. Will She Delete It?

As we've reported here at PJ Media, the response to the hurricane, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, has been nothing short of disastrous. Tens of thousands of Americans remain without power, clean water, or basic resources, and many are bracing for weeks of hardship as the federal government drags its feet, potentially suppressing the vote in Republican-leaning counties.

The Biden-Harris administration has been trying to create the appearance of engagement, and yet, even those efforts have fallen flat. Last week, Kamala Harris’s announcement of $750 checks for those who have lost everything—a disgusting insult to the intelligence and dignity of the American people. This pathetic gesture was bad enough, but on Saturday evening, Kamala added even more insult to injury.

In a tweet from her official VP account, Kamala Harris felt it was appropriate to boast about a new humanitarian aid package... for Lebanon. While Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene are left to fend for themselves due to insufficient federal aid. The Biden-Harris administration, never shy with throwing money around to other countries, announced a $157 million aid package for humanitarian relief.

"The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation," Kamala tweeted. "I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there."

She continued, "To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million."

Keep in mind this tweet came after FEMA openly admitted they’re running low on funds for the hurricane response—because they diverted resources to aid illegal immigrants.

Can you imagine: American citizens are struggling to survive in the aftermath of a natural disaster, the administration depleted its resources for the benefit of illegal immigrants, and after emptying out its pockets and saying "Sorry, that's all we got," the administration says, "Just kidding, here's $157 million... for Lebanon."

And yet Kamala Harris didn't see anything wrong with this tweet?

Just how blind is she and her team to the suffering of American citizens?

Hurricane Helene unleashed unprecedented destruction, dumping over 40 trillion gallons of rain, claiming more than 200 lives, and leaving hundreds still missing. And yet, the Biden-Harris administration’s response has been sluggish, ineffective, and utterly disconnected. Kamala Harris, in particular, has shown an astonishing lack of leadership, offering nothing but hollow words and inadequate solutions. This is a national disgrace, and the American people deserve far better.

“To show this level of cavalier indifference just literally takes my breath away,” former Clinton advisor Doug Schoen said of the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene.

Delete the tweet, Kamala. Delete the tweet.