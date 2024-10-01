Ouch! Dem Strategist Blasts the Biden-Harris Administration's Hurricane Response

As we've highlighted here at PJ Media, the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene has been nothing short of catastrophic. It’s deeply concerning to witness the minimal action it has taken in the face of such profound loss and devastation.

While people grapple with the aftermath of the storm, the federal government appears to be indifferent, offering only the barest semblance of support, as if to create the illusion of action without genuinely addressing the suffering of those affected. And the criticism of the administration's actions — or lack thereof — is coming from both sides.

During an appearance on “The Faulkner Focus” on Fox News, former Clinton advisor Doug Schoen expressed disbelief at the administration's response, contrasting the current leadership with that of the past.

“I'm speechless, having worked in a White House that was responsive […] Vice President Harris and President Biden should have been in North Carolina," he said. "They should have been there for substantive reasons. They should have been there for political reasons and personal reasons.”

Schoen also blasted the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to the disaster, remarking, “To show this level of cavalier indifference just literally takes my breath away.”

Host Harris Faulkner also weighed in on the situation, noting the disrespect the White House has shown to those suffering from the storm, especially since the White House has not taken questions regarding its response. She stated, “That felt disrespectful to all those people who are struggling down there on their behalf. Of course, they don’t have the utilities to be able to see what she’s doing anyway.”

Gianno Caldwell, another Fox News political analyst, highlighted the blatant double standard in media coverage, asserting, “The mainstream media would have been all over it if Donald Trump was in that White House doing exactly what she did.”

"One hundred percent," Faulkner agreed.

Caldwell characterized Harris’s campaign strategy as “gaslight and hope,” accusing her of misleading the American people about her actions and responsibilities.

"It appears to me that the Kamala Harris campaign, and her in particular, campaign strategy, is gaslight and hope," he said. "Gaslight that the American people that she’s actually doing something when it appears that she’s not doing much of anything that’s helping them. It’s unfortunate that she doesn’t think that Americans are smart enough to understand what she’s doing; she’s lying to them.”

Caldwell further criticized the administration’s handling of key issues, stating, “She gaslighted that she wasn’t the border czar when she was, and tens of millions of people have come in, including convicted murderers. She gaslighted that she wasn’t the person who was a tie-breaking vote for the American Rescue Plan, which caused inflation to go through the roof.”

Faulkner also expressed concern for the victims of the hurricane not being able to get resources with the new port workers' strike.

"So if you think it was going to be hard to get a supply into that area in mass before the strike, let a week go by," she noted.

"In politics, a week is a lifetime," Schoen said. "Look. This represents, to me, a breakdown in leadership, a breakdown in—"

"Who, by the way, who is running the show?" Harris interjected before asking Schoen if he believes that Joe Biden, who coughed his way through a news conference and refused to answer questions, is the one in charge.

“The most honest answer to your question is: I don't know," he said. "He sure didn’t act like a person who’s in charge."



