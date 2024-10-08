Ron DeSantis Just Proved That Kamala’s Hurricane Response Is a Political Stunt

Kamala Harris has been desperately jumping in front of cameras in the wake of Hurricane Helene and in advance of Hurricane Milton, hoping to project an image of authority, control, and national leadership. But it’s all a lie, designed to help her campaign. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled the curtain back on her strategy of exploiting natural disasters for political gain.

DeSantis went on Fox News Monday night with Sean Hannity, and one of the first things that came up was the NBC News report saying that he refused to take her calls. Kamala responded to the NBC report earlier in the day, accusing DeSantis of “playing political games” and being “utterly irresponsible” and “selfish.”

DeSantis has disputed the report, saying that if Harris had reached out to him he would have taken the call. During the interview, he expressed disbelief at Harris’s attempts to undermine his efforts, asserting, “For Kamala Harris to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish is delusional.”

“She has no role in this,” he pointed out. “In fact, she's been vice president for three and a half years. I've dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts." He added, “And so, what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this.”

“Has she ever called before?” Hannity asked.

“No,” DeSantis said. “And here’s the thing: she has no role. She has no role in this process.”

“I'm in contact with the president of the United States. I'm in contact with [the] FEMA director. I'm obviously managing all our state agencies. We're supporting all our local government,” DeSantis elaborated. “And I will say this: I've had storms under both President Trump and President Biden, and I've worked well with both of them. She's the first one who's trying to politicize the storm, and she's doing that just because of her campaign.”

He further commented on her motives, noting, “She knows she’s doing poorly and so she’s playing these political games.” DeSantis emphasized that he had no time for political maneuvering, declaring, “I’ve got people whose lives are on the line… we are focused 100% on that mission.”

"I'm not worried about playing her political games, and so she is being selfish by trying to blunder into this when we're working just fine," he reiterated.

Hannity highlighted the contrast between DeSantis’s proactive approach and the slow federal response in other areas, saying, “It took FEMA nearly an entire week to get to the people in North Carolina.”

DeSantis echoed this sentiment, pointing out the severity of the situation. “This has the potential to be one of the most damaging storms in the history of our country,” he warned. He called for everyone involved to prioritize the livelihoods and well-being of those affected, asking, “Can we not just focus on the livelihoods and the well-being of the people?”

He then asked, “Why is [Kamala Harris] trying to politicize this? Why is she putting her campaign ahead of the well-being of the people of Florida?”

"We're laser-focused on their well-being. This is going to be a massive effort. There's gonna be things we're gonna have to respond to that we've probably never had to respond in — in this kind in the history of our state, and we're going to do it. And we're gonna keep our eye on the ball, and we're not going to let her nonsense distract us from the task at hand."

Tonight, I spoke with Sean Hannity about Florida’s preparedness for Hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/fqvkfwkkdI — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 8, 2024

DeSantis made it clear that Harris is only "stepping up" to respond to the hurricanes to boost her campaign. She's never been involved in disaster response before, and there's only one reason she's doing it now.