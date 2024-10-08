Why Was Tim Walz Limping?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat hopeful for Vice President in this year's general election, is currently on a West Coast fundraising swing, including stops in Washington state as well as San Diego, Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Los Angeles.

At 11:09 p.m. ET on Monday night, a short video clip appeared on X that showed the candidate walking with a pronounced limp. Specifically, Walz's right leg appeared stiff and unbending, as though the knee had been injured or suffered a sudden-onset bout of arthritis.

Tim Walz appears to have injured himself — likely from gesticulating too hard pic.twitter.com/kJAemtkDbF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

It's impossible to tell when exactly the video was filmed, beyond observing that it was during daylight. But not long after it appeared, later on Monday night, Walz walked out on stage for his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a smooth stride. The limping issue seemed to have cleared up.

There doesn't appear to be any publicly available information on Walz's overall physical health. His campaign certainly hasn't pushed out a report of any sort. He's that kind of a big bear of a man who sweats profusely and enthuses over everything a bit too much, and we've all noticed that he looks older than his chronological age. I found no references to a physical activity or exercise regimen with which he keeps himself fit, though he does like to go and watch other people work out:

Congrats to all the runners at today’s Twin Cities Marathon. Loved cheering everyone on! pic.twitter.com/5ac7m77M0A — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 6, 2024

I’m always fired up for game day – but I’m more fired up to see young people excited about their future and getting ready to vote. pic.twitter.com/ZA2jtrRnip — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 7, 2024

Naturally, the responses to the original Trump War Room account's post on X are hilarious, and if you have a few minutes to kill, I recommend diving right down that rabbit hole. But here is a relatively innocuous one that made me chuckle:

From the Kimmel show, Walz was shuttled up to Seattle on Monday night. He appeared at a fundraiser in a tony neighborhood Tuesday morning before jetting back to Cali for a Sacramento event. To be sure, it's a rigorous schedule, and a fellow Walz's age could be forgiven if his leg falls asleep on a lengthy limo ride.

He touched down in Sacramento just after 3:30 ET on Tuesday, and he was no longer visibly limping:

Governor @Tim_Walz arrived in Sacramento alongside his daughter, Hope Walz. They are now headed to a fundraiser with Governor Gavin Newsom. Walz did not take any questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/oagcb39Fp5 — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) October 8, 2024

I reached out to both Gov. Walz's office and the Harris-Walz campaign but neither has responded as of this writing. I'll update the article if I get a response, but I doubt I will. And as they do with so many other things, the leftists running the country will simply ignore this issue, and anyone wanting to know why the potential vice president suddenly went lame and then recovered can go to h*ll for all they care.

Look how they covered up the sitting president's dementia. Why on earth would they acknowledge the slightest imperfection in one of their candidates this close to a dead-heat, make-or-break election?