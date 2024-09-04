House Subpoenas Walz to Chat About That $250 Million Fraud on His Watch

It's not as horrendous as endlessly impeaching President Trump for nonsensical reasons, nor nearly as unjust as throwing the rules out the window to gin up a political lynch mob to look into one cherry-picked riot out of the multitudes that were roiling the country at the time. But it's a Republican start at playing by the Democrats' new rules — and it's working.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her phony all-American good ol' boy running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are running a challenge-free basement campaign. They hold zero press conferences, and they pretend to be on the phone to avoid reporters' questions. They've sat for a single interview — together, to back each other up — on ultra-friendly CNN. It wasn't exactly strenuous.

Okay, perhaps that meme was exaggerated a wee bit, though not much. But you get the idea: the media is willfully declining to fulfill its role as watchdog whenever Democrats are concerned.

So long as no one knows who Tim Walz is and the media continuously fluffs his image, he's going to stay in the high approval ratings range. No mention will ever be made of the questionable things in Walz's background, such as his highly unusual and suspect relationship with the United States' communist main enemy, China. Or how he got his nickname, "Tampon Tim." Or the massive fraud that took place on his watch as governor of Minnesota.

Faced with this reality, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is doing the job the media refuses to do. It is using its power to delve into the significant sketchy aspects of Walz's tenure as Minnesota guv, ascertaining whether the candidate's hands are clean, and most importantly, elevating some serious questions into the public consciousness before the upcoming election.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), who chairs the House Education and Workforce Committee, spearheaded the effort to wrench some accountability out of the Manchurian candidate. In a press release, the committee said:

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) today issued a subpoena to Governor Tim Walz’s administration to hold it accountable in what has been called the “largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation.” Subpoenas were also issued to the Biden-Harris administration’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its Office of Inspector General (OIG).



In 2022, a U.S. attorney charged 70 individuals associated with Minnesota-based Feeding Our Future (FOF) for their alleged roles in defrauding the USDA of over $250 million in taxpayer funds—money intended to feed hungry children. To date, five individuals have been convicted of fraud that the assistant U.S. attorney on the case called “not just criminal, [but] depraved and brazen.” Charges include federal programs bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. While dozens are still awaiting trial, questions remain regarding the role of the Minnesota Department of Education’s (MDE) administration of the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and its oversight of FOF.



After MDE, under Governor Walz, failed to respond to previous attempts by the Committee to garner information necessary to uncover how the Governor and the USDA allowed such fraud to occur, the Committee today is proceeding with a subpoena to compel responses.

So, $250 million in taxpayer funds was swiped and dozens of people have been charged with fraud? Whatever. … Months later, Gov. Walz made a show of signing a new Minnesota law guaranteeing free lunches (as if there is such a thing) to all school kids. At best, this was a tone-deaf, ham-handed act of socialism on the heels of massive fraud under the guise of feeding hungry kids.

Walz's state administration was incompetent at best and deeply corrupt at worst. But no one outside of Minnesota would have heard a thing about the Feeding Our Future fraud if not for Rep. Foxx and her committee's demand for accountability. Now, Big Media is reluctantly reporting the subpoena news.

"House Republicans Subpoena Tim Walz Over Minnesota Pandemic Aid Fraud," headlines HuffPo. The Washington Examiner hed says, "Tim Walz subpoenaed by House education committee over handling of COVID-19 fraud scheme." NBC reports, "Republican House panel subpoenas Gov. Walz in investigation of Minnesota nonprofit that ran a Covid aid scheme." And the New York Times fumes, "House Republicans Pivot to Attacking Walz With Subpoena Over a Nonprofit’s Fraud." Affronted Democrats and curious independents who read further into these articles learn more details about the massive fraud that took place in Gov. Walz's Minnesota.

Congratulations, Rep. Foxx and the Republicans on the Education and the Workforce Committee. You've gotten the Democrat activists of the media to report to Americans that Gov. Walz's administration is as incompetent (or worse) as the Biden-Harris White House.