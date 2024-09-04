Sanctimonious Dems Rage at Trump Visit to Arlington, Should've Checked the Mirror First

By now, you've heard that former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery, and this made Democrats big mad. If you are a regular PJ Media reader, you also know that Trump was at ANC at the invitation of the families of the soldiers whom the Biden-Harris administration's incompetence killed at the Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Unfortunately, a cemetery staffer in the throes of a TDS seizure saw fit to disrupt the mourning families and former U.S. president by physically interfering with their graveside visit. The repugnant Harris-Walz campaign seized upon the sad episode and politicized it.

The families of the 13 fallen heroes then issued a statement, clarifying that Trump was there at their request to support them. Trump himself reposted the statement:

I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,… pic.twitter.com/ewkbVniBC0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

The publicly stated wishes of the families aside, fake news outlet CNN doggedly hews to the narrative that Trump callously staged a political event on the graves of fallen servicemembers. CNN issued a typically one-sided report on Tuesday about how aggrieved the son of the late Sen. John McCain is at Trump's audacity.

When former President Donald Trump held a campaign event [sic] at Arlington National Cemetery last week, 1st Lt. Jimmy McCain says he viewed it as a “violation.” The youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain had already been moving away from the Republican Party — just weeks ago, he changed his voter registration to Democrat and plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November, he told CNN in an exclusive interview this week. But he is speaking out now for the first time about Trump because of the former president’s conduct at the hallowed ground where several generations of McCain’s family, including his grandfather and great grandfather, are buried. “It just blows me away,” McCain, who has served in the military for 17 years, told CNN. “These men and women that are laying in the ground there have no choice” of whether to be a backdrop for a political campaign, he said. “I just think that for anyone who’s done a lot of time in their uniform, they just understand that inherently — that it’s not about you there. It’s about these people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country.”

Sen. John McCain was an early, severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. His infection was so bad that it caused him to cast the tie-breaking vote that kept Obamacare in place, condemning the nation he had once fought for so valiantly to a future of socialized, Leftist medicine. It's extraordinary that someone who went through what McCain did to fight the spread of communism made that vote one of his final acts in office. Thus the power of Trump Derangement Syndrome; it's a tragic and devastating disease.

Young Jimmy McCain may want to check himself, however. It seems his venerable father wasn't above filming in ANC — and straight-up using the footage in his presidential campaign ads:

Donald Trump was invited to visit the cemetery to comfort families and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony. I don't know who needs to hear this, but this is normal and appropriate behavior for dignitaries. And yes, a past officeholder is a dignitary.

The sainted Obamas were photographed in Arlington numerous times, even in (gasp!) Section 60!

Yes, that Arlington cemetery guard needs to be investigated.

Obama had his photo taken in the exact same place and their wasn't a problem. pic.twitter.com/wMqNz7mmEA — Krystal Wasser, MA, STL (@WasserKrystal) August 31, 2024

Remember that time Barack Obama visited Arlington cemetery on the anniversary of 9/11 and linked his address to his political fundraising website? Weird. pic.twitter.com/xSSBq7zIMN — Wuhan Cringe Coronation Swan (@TheWuhanClan) August 29, 2024

The most shameful behavior for those who hold high office is to ignore the deaths they cause with their incompetence and worse, to snub the grieving families they've harmed because those families' losses are politically inconvenient.

But Democrats are vile people. Whatever former and possibly future President Donald Trump does — place a phone call to a foreign leader, visit a cemetery, engage in harsh rhetoric against an opponent, question an election result — is routinely reviled by the Leftist media and elevated into a criminal matter by the weaponized justice system. Even if it's something Democrats and Establishment Republicans routinely do without garnering so much as a second glance. Even if Trump has every right to do it.

I, for one, am so sick of watching a former U.S. president being treated like the lowest, most loathsome gutter criminal by these people. Talk about a shocking breach of etiquette and abandonment of decorum.