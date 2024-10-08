Operation Revenge: The Deep State Is Coming for Elon Musk

How do you go from being a darling to the left to their public enemy #1? Embrace free speech.

Elon Musk was hailed a hero for his electric automobile company, Tesla, which many prairie fairies embraced as the first nail in the coffin of fossil fuels. But purchasing Twitter, rebranding it as X, and bringing free speech back to the former commie-controlled social media platform, set the encephalon-free, bolshevik Black Handers into a raging tiz-woz, and Musk is now considered Señor Spailpín.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are 45 goals of Communism to topple the U.S.A. Goal #29 reads, "Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis."

Musk not only made the mistake of embracing the freedom of Americans to speak their mind, but he is coming out loud and proud for the dreaded Commander-in-Cheeto, Orange Furious, Old Gooseberry himself, Donald J. Trump.

Elon Musk speaks to the >100,000 people at the Trump Rally in Butler, PA!



Thank you, @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk



For the Republic!

Cheers. pic.twitter.com/LSn7vsEYCY — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) October 5, 2024

Musk recently told fellow patriotic pariah Tucker Carlson that if Kamala Harris wins the November election, we may never have a fair election again.

"My prediction is if there’s another four years of a Democrat administration, they will legalize so many illegals that are there that the next election there won’t be any swing states,” Musk predicted to Carlson. “And we’ll be a single-party country just like California is a single-party state. It’s a super majority Dem state in California."

Carlson and Musk also "joked" that a Harris victory might lead to jail time for Musk.

Elon Musk suggests he’ll be thrown in prison if Harris beats Trump :‘If he loses, I’m f—ed!’ https://t.co/zhgb3hvx6e pic.twitter.com/0HKOflbxdL — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2024

Jail isn't the only threat to Elon.

The Federal Communications Committee (FCC) declined to hand $886 million in subsidies to Musk's Starlink, an agreement the Trump administration made.

FACT-O-RAMA! After a meeting between Musk and Donald Trump, Starlink is currently providing internet access to Hurricane Helene victims for free.

"The FCC followed a careful legal, technical, and policy review to determine that this applicant had failed to meet its burden to be entitled to nearly $900 million in universal service funds for almost a decade," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel released in a statement on Dec. 12, 2023, 20 months after Musk bought Twitter.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the FCC's decision to withhold the subsidies.

Speaking of which, now that the Biden-Harris administration can no longer use Twitter to censor Americans, it is currently investigating Elon's purchase of Twitter.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The FBI and various other alphabet agencies colluded with social media sites to censor users who said things the regime found unacceptable, such as "Hunter's laptop," "masks don't work," and my favorite, "COVID didn't come from a bat sandwich; it came from a lab in Wuhan and Fauci helped pick up the tab." The FBI actually handed Twitter roughly $3.5 million for helping censor people who refused to bend their knees and raise their sleeves to COVID-mania.

Additionally, federal pitbull Jack Smith subpoenaed everything Trump ever tweeted and the names of every account that liked or retweeted Trump's posts.

Our own Victoria Taft reported back in November 2023:

Smith, who answers to Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden, has issued a warrant to Elon Musk's Twitter/X to hand over any and all information about anything Donald Trump ever tweeted, muted, or liked, but that's not all. The special counsel is going after you the public for retweeting, favoriting, or responding to anything Donald Trump said on Twitter/X.

I wrote this back in December 2022:

The FBI paid Twitter $3.5 million to censor conservatives.

The FBI pressured Twitter to give them information that would legally require warrants, though they did not have warrants.

Leading up to the 2020 election, the FBI would eventually hold weekly meetings with Twitter and tell them whose tweets to squelch and which accounts they wanted to be suspended. Almost all were those of conservatives.

The FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, they knew it was coming out — weeks before the 2020 election — and they told Big Tech to expect a “Russian disinformation” drop and squelch the story. That means the FBI corrupted the election to help Joe “totally showered with his daughter, Ashley” Biden.

There are so many former FBI employees at Twitter that they have their own Slack channel.

What have we learned?

We have learned that the left embraced Elon until he decided to buy Twitter and stop the censorship and blatant tyranny that the Biden-Harris administration brought.

The Biden-Harris administration holds a grudge like the Gestapo agency that it is. Globalist lizard people will stop at nothing to enslave We the People, and that includes tearing apart the lives and finances of patriots who stand in their way.

Pssst, you're next. You may not be a billionaire, but if you think you aren't going to feel the wrath of a possible Harris-Walz administration, you haven't been paying attention to what has been happening since Biden-Harris took over the White House.

The commie fizgigs haven't won yet, but the time to fight back is fleeting.

