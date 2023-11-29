Did You 'Like' or 'Retweet' Anything Trump Tweeted? You're Under Investigation.

Victoria Taft | 2:31 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Nothing says "police state" like a sweeping, general warrant. After the FBI Washington hit squad went after Trump's Mar-a-Lago with a general warrant, we're just learning that the feds were back for more with an even more egregious overstep of constitutional authority. Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a warrant to Twitter/X that is so sweeping it takes one's breath away. And, naturally, he got away with it. 

Smith, who answers to Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden, has issued a warrant to Elon Musk's Twitter/X to hand over any and all information about anything Donald Trump ever tweeted, muted, or liked, but that's not all. The special counsel is going after you the public for retweeting, favoriting, or responding to anything Donald Trump ever said on Twitter/X. 

You. 


The warrant demands: "All information from the 'connect' or 'notification' tab from the account, including all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by the account, as well as all tweets that include the user name associated with the account, (i.e. "mentions" or "replies").

That's you. 

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist, who is also a journalism instructor at Hillsdale College, outed the information about Smith's general warrant on Twitter/X to sound the alarm about this "dystopic nightmare." It shocks the conscience that the warrant was so "calmly accepted by so much of the country." 

The warrant calls for deep information about Twitter users who liked or retweeted Trump's posts, including "Identity and contact information (past and current), including full name, e- mail address, physical address, date of birth, phone number, gender, and other personal identifiers, b. All usernames (past and current) and the date and time each username was active, all associated accounts (including those linked by machine cookie, IP address, email address, or any other account or device identifier), and all records or other information..." and much more information. But the warrant comes after the American people under the guise of trying to get details about those who may have some information about the January 6 riot. 

And the information sought about you included tweets during a certain time period, which doesn't make the warrant any less odious.


Newsweek reports that "X initially objected to the search warrant, citing the nondisclosure order which kept it secret, according to unsealed records. The company complied but was fined $350,000 for contempt of court after it missed a court-ordered deadline by three days." Twitter/X appealed but its appeal was thrown out by the U.S. Court of Appeals. At the time of the warrant last August, Trump issued a scathing rebuke, calling Smith "deranged" and a "lowlife." Seems like Donald Trump was right all along. Again.

It's a long shot but I asked Elon Musk to comment about the warrant and answer a few questions, including a question about his appeal to a higher court over it. 

The search warrant reportedly came to light on Monday after the media sued the Justice Department to get access to the direction of the special counsel's investigation into Trump. The former president was indicted in August on four counts, three of which are alleged conspiracies to overturn the election. 


