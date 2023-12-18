Elon Musk Moves to #1 on Joe Biden's Enemies List

Donald Trump holds the uncontested top spot on Joe Biden's enemies list. But now that Biden and his Democrat Lilliputians have tied down Trump, Gulliver-like, in courts across the land, Joe's now casting his watery, opaque eyes on another man who won't be owned and run like a street-level bag man: Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Musk has now temporarily moved to the #1 spot.

On December 12, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr issued an extraordinary and very public missive on Twitter/X announcing why he believed Joe Biden's government is harassing Musk.

In a series of tweets, Carr did some dot-connecting for anyone still blind to what their government is doing to Musk. Carr accused Biden of giving the "green light to go after" Elon Musk with "regulatory harassment." He wrote, "President Biden stood at a White House podium [and] stated that Elon Musk 'is worth being looked at.' When asked, 'How?' President Biden responded, 'There’s a lot of ways.'" He tweeted, "There certainly are. The DOJ, FAA, FTC, NLRB, SDNY, & FWS have all taken action. The FCC now joins them."

Last week, the FCC rescinded a nearly $900 million contract from Musk's SpaceX Starlink program, claiming that it wasn't "providing [broadband internet] service to rural communities today," even though it wasn't under contract to do so until 2025.

Carr said the Biden administration's FCC move was the latest in "the growing list of administrative agencies that are taking action against Elon Musk’s businesses" and "certainly fits the Biden Administration’s pattern of regulatory harassment."

The FCC Commissioner noted that Starlink was held to a different standard than any other company it has ever dealt with by requiring it to meet 2025 benchmarks today.

Advertisement





President Biden stood at a White House podium & stated that Elon Musk “is worth being looked at.”



When asked "How?", President Biden responded “There’s a lot of ways.”



There certainly are. The DOJ, FAA, FTC, NLRB, SDNY, & FWS have all taken action.



The FCC now joins them. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) December 13, 2023

In this extraordinary tweet storm, Carr alleged that "the FCC...[made up] an entirely new standard of review that no entity could ever pass and then applying that novel standard to only one entity: Starlink. The decision does not even grapple with the evidence—it simply ignores it." Worse, he said, "rural America ends up paying the highest price for this decision. Over 642,000 rural homes & businesses would have gained high-speed Internet access for the first time ever under the deal. But the FCC just vaporized that commitment & replaced it with . . . nothing."

Related: Elon Musk Just Detonated His 'Thermonuclear' Lawsuit

But as you've seen, that's not the only time Joe Biden has pointed with one of his translucent and palsied fingers at a target and, with his tremulous voice, said, it sure would be a sh, sh, shurm if anything happened to this guy.

The Wall Street Journal recently alluded to Joe Biden's Nixon-like "enemies list" and Elon Musk's place on it.

Advertisement

The newspaper cited the Southern District of New York's U.S. Attorney's probe into "personal benefits" that Tesla might have given to its founder.

Main Justice is looking into Musk's Tesla glass house that is not "built, under construction, or planned."

Fish and Wildlife is "scouring" for "environmental damage" after Musk's SpaceX allegedly charred " seven bobwhite quail eggs and a collection of blue land crabs " in an explosion shortly after take off.

After a shareholder lawsuit accused Musk's Tesla of paying too much for a solar company, which was later dismissed in court, the Tesla board clamped down on Musk's ability to use his shares as collateral for loans. But the DOJ has stepped in to scrutinize it, even though the Journal reports this is an internal board issue. Maybe the DOJ will give the issue over to that business savant, Letitia James.

The DOJ claims that Musk's SpaceX hasn't hired enough refugees for its secret government work. Read that sentence again.

And now, the Journal reports, "Justice is asking an administrative law judge to order SpaceX to pay a civil penalty and hire every 'qualified' self-identified asylee and refugee who was 'improperly screened out or rejected'—with backpay and interest." The company says it's done nothing wrong.

The Federal Trade Commission demands that Musk turn over the names of "'all journalists' granted access to company records, including the 'nature of access granted each person.'" I've been in journalism for decades and never heard of the government demanding the details of an agreement between journalist and subject. Who do these people think they are?

The National Labor Relations Board is investigating Tesla's company dress code and "alleged instruction to employees not to discuss pay and working conditions."

The Security and Exchange Commission is "also reportedly investigating Mr. Musk over Tesla’s self-driving claims."

Advertisement

Add to this list the City of San Francisco's threat to investigate Twitter/X headquarters for providing sleeping quarters for tired employees and you've got a full-court press against one of the hardest-working and successful American dreamers in our country's history.

Related: Did You 'Like' or 'Retweet' Anything Trump Tweeted? You're Under Investigation.

Musk was also snubbed by the Biden administration, which didn't invite the Tesla manufacturer to an electric vehicle summit. That's like not asking Hershey to a chocolate convention.

Jason Calacanis said on the "All-In Podcast," "[T]ake Biden at this actions. If you don't invite Elon to the EV summit, it's obvious he's got it in for this guy. And now it's obvious that he's told people to investigate him and harass him. It's obvious," the liberal said. His more conservative counterpart on the podcast, David Sacks, marveled at the regulatory harassment targeted at Musk, "I mean, I can't remember anything like this. This is extraordinary. You have a sitting FCC Commissioner telling us that the FCC is engaging in political retaliation."

But Musk's purchase of the left's political playground, Twitter, intensified the extrajudicial and regulatory scrutiny. Judging by the Twitter Files, pre-Musk Twitter was a wholly commanded entity by and for the "censorship-industrial complex" and run like the FBI asset that it was.

Advertisement

The move activated Soros-paid Media Matters to attempt to frame X as a racist entity.

Musk's amplifying of a questionable anti-Semitic tweet didn't help matters, though he went to Israel to patch things up with the Israeli people and leader Bibi Netanyahu.

Related: 'He's Back' Trends on X as 'Most Censored Man' Alex Jones Is Allowed to Speak on Platform Again

Musk "opened up the Twitter jails and stopped the censorship," investor Sacks said on the "All-In Podcast." A friend who helped Musk transition between Twitter and X, Sacks assessed that "Elon opened up the Twitter files and found out that this was not just a private company acting on its own. It was being directed or encouraged by agencies of the federal government ... 80 FBI agents and the FBI acting as quote-unquote the 'belly button' of the whole federal government, directing all these take-down requests. Totally un-American."

There's reasonable regulation and then there's what Biden is doing to Elon Musk. Americans know the difference.

"Totally un-American" is exactly right.

STOP THE LIES. Help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Not only will you receive access to exclusive content and podcasts, but you also get to enjoy an ad-free experience and access to the comments section. With VIP Gold, you get to enjoy the same benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites.

Advertisement

Use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off! your membership today.











