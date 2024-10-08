BREAKING: Afghan National in U.S. on Special Immigrant Visa Planned Election Day Terror Attack

On Tuesday, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Afghan national living on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for "conspiring to conduct an Election Day terrorist attack in the United States on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO)"

According to a Justice Department press release, "Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, conspired and attempted to provide material support to ISIS and obtained firearms and ammunition to conduct a violent attack on U.S. soil in the name of ISIS."

Both Tawhedi and his juvenile co-conspirator were in the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. Tawhedi is married to the juvenile's sister.

"As part of the plot, the defendant allegedly took steps to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle members of his family overseas, acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, and commit a terrorist attack in the United States," the DOJ said.

In a chilling Telegram message found on Tawhedid's phone, he said, "Brother, our house was sold today. We'll receive the money by the 15th of October, next month. After that, we will begin our duty, Allah willing, with the help of Allah we will get ready for the election day."

“As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated.

“This defendant, motivated by ISIS, allegedly conspired to commit a violent attack, on Election Day, here on our homeland," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

More from the press release:

According to the criminal complaint, as part of the investigation into Tawhedi, the FBI searched Tawhedi’s phone and obtained communications between Tawhedi and a person who facilitated recruitment, training, and indoctrination of persons who expressed interest in terrorist activity and who Tawhedi understood to be affiliated with ISIS. Tawhedi was also seen in a video recorded on July 20 reading to two children text that describes the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife. Tawhedi also allegedly accessed, viewed, and saved ISIS propaganda on his iCloud and Google account, participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and contributed to a charity which fronts for and funnels money to ISIS.

Tawhedi and his juvenile co-conspirator, "advertised the sale of the family’s personal property on Facebook. At the FBI’s direction, a confidential human source responded to inquire if a computer was still for sale. The FBI source noted that he needed the computer for a new gun business he was starting, which ultimately led Tawhedi and the juvenile to meet with the source and other FBI assets at a rural location to test firearms. Tawhedi expressed interest in purchasing two AK-47 assault rifles, magazines, and ammunition from the source."

Tawhede and the juvenile were arrested after meeting with FBI asserts in Western Oklahoma and purchased and took possession of two AK-47s, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammo.

"In his seized communications, Tawhedi allegedly indicated that his attack was planned for Election Day, and in a post-arrest interview, Tawhedi allegedly confirmed the attack was planned for Election Day targeting large gatherings of people, during which he and the juvenile were expected to die as martyrs," the DOJ said.

In a July 2024 video found on Tawhedi's phone, he was recorded describing the rewards for jihadi martyrs, including 72 virgins and "a crown full of jewels." His devices also contained ISIS media and propaganda, including images depicting the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, suicide vests, and language about "killing infidels." Tawhedid also has a history of donating to "charities" that funnel money to ISIS.

Tawhedi was charged with:

Providing, attempting to provide, and conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Knowingly receiving, conspiring to receive, and attempting to receive firearms and ammunition to be used to commit a felony or Federal crime of terrorism.

The former carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, the latter 15 years.