It's Time to Talk About Kamala's Husband's 'Woman Problem'

Doug Emhoff might have to change his title after yet another report about his alleged misogynistic behavior. The man known as the "Second Gentleman" might need a re-brand before the election because it looks like he's got a Woman Problem.

The latest allegation adds to the list of incidents that appear to switch the attorney and Kamala Harris's husband known as a "wife guy" and feminist into a target of the #MeToo pink hat screechers.

Doug Emhoff timeline:



2009: Impregnated his chiId's nanny

2012: Physically assauIts his girlfriend

2023: Lectures us on toxic masculinity

2024: Hailed for redefining masculinity pic.twitter.com/Ow18xQpHlI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

Already he's accused of impregnating his nanny, an affair that broke up his marriage in 2009. Then, in 2012, Emhoff was at the Cannes Film Festival with a girlfriend when he slapped her. She hit him back, according to the New York Post. He denied he ever hit the woman.

And now, Emhoff is accused of being a creepy, lecherous, misogynist while at the Los Angeles law firm he managed. The Daily Mail reported Monday that from 2006 to 2017 Emhoff was brusque and mean to women at work and used women colleagues as arm candy at events.

One woman complained, "If there was an event, like the Justice Ball, he would favor certain people. Usually, it was young, pretty girls. And he would prefer for them to ride with him. He would get a limo."

Ew.

And then there was the dismissive behavior at the office that was reserved just for women.

One senior former staffer claimed Emhoff 'bragged' about yelling 'get the f*** out of my office' to a female partner at the firm, later telling his top male colleagues that he had 'put her in her place'. [...] A female ex-staffer said it was well-known at the firm that Emhoff was 'very flirty' and that 'if you weren't flirty back or didn't respond positively then you were on his s**t list.' This former Venable lawyer accused him of 'favoritism', saying the consequences of not flirting with him were that 'you wouldn't get to work on the cases you wanted to work on.'

Emhoff hosted men-only after-work cocktail gatherings in his office on Fridays after work until female colleagues complained about being left out.

The entertainment attorney treated female colleagues differently, the Mail reported, by requiring female associates to pay him kickbacks from their new client bonuses in order to get proper staffing for their litigation.

The firm was accused in a sex discrimination lawsuit in 2019, two years after Emhoff left to go to another firm, DLA Piper, in 2017. He took a leave of absence from that firm when Kamala ran for vice president.

In 2019, Emhoff represented international arms dealer Ara Dolarian, the owner and president of Dolarian Capital for selling "millions of dollars of military-grade arms from Eastern Europe to Nigeria without permission from the State Department." The dealer pleaded guilty and went to prison in 2023.

Emhoff also represented the pharmaceutical giant Merck in litigation over an osteoporosis drug in 2013, according to the Daily Mail.

Emhoff has racked up quite a few allegations in the last few weeks, which the corporate media has largely ignored. Now, we're within 30 days of the election, which usually is the time period that old-school reporters ignore late political hits. But times have changed. Corporate media outlets are ignoring nearly all of the anti-women allegations against Emhoff whenever they happen. Indeed, they're overtly on Team Kamala.

But that begs the question: Is this garden-variety clueless and boorish behavior, or does Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have a very real Woman Problem?