Bob Woodward's 15 Minutes of Fame Have Lasted 52 Years, and It's Beyond Tedious

American political junkies and media types have always referred to an "October Surprise" in the singular. In election year lore it's one thing that is going to blindside a candidate and derail his or her chances of winning.

The concept of the October Surprise has been somewhat neutered by the ever-lengthening early voting periods, which I think are evil. More realistic these days would be an "Early September Surprise" that has time to germinate with the electorate before people in many states vote around the beginning of October.

This year, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are more likely going to content themselves with a series of smaller October "surprises" in their effort to march the United States off of a cliff and into the pit of communism. It's more of a "death by a thousand cuts" approach to bringing about the end of the Republic.

The Democrats had, of course, placed all of their eggs in the lawfare basket, hoping that corrupt prosecutors and judges could have gotten Donald Trump off of the ballot before he was officially the nominee. Judge Juan Merchan had a chance to continue his perversion of justice and sentence Trump on the bogus kangaroo court charges he was convicted of in Manhattan but delayed that until after the election. The consensus on both sides of the aisle was that any more banana republic stuff from the Dems would almost guarantee a landslide Trump win.

What they're left with now is something that they've practiced a lot since Trump was elected in 2016: a media smear campaign based on anonymous sources.

Enter Bob Woodward, who is about to publish his fifth Trump Derangement Syndrome book in the last six years. He wrote one of them with longtime TDS sufferer Robert Costa, who is currently employed by the leftwing bias factory known as CBS News.

This latest screed from Woodward attempts to breathe new life into the Democratic Media Complex canard that Trump and Vladimir Putin are really best buds.

The New York Times:

The book, titled “War” and scheduled to be published next week, describes a scene in early 2024 at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s estate in Florida, when the former president ordered an aide out of his office so he could conduct a phone call with Mr. Putin. The unidentified aide said the two may have spoken a half-dozen other times as well since Mr. Trump left the White House.

Unidentified current or former confidantes of Trump's have been the Times's bread and butter since the 2016 election. It's the kind of sloppy rumor-mongering that has led to so many Americans justifiably viewing the mainstream media powerhouses as "the enemy of the people." It's no surprise that the Times is slobbering all over the same kind of sloppiness in Woodward's book.

Trying to launch a sequel to the Big Russian Scare of 2016-17 is proof that their hatred of Trump really has made the Democrats and their MSM propaganda wing more braindead than ever. They're so desperate now that I wouldn't be surprised to find a large portion of the Democratic National Committee headquarters littered with Trump voodoo dolls.

These days, Bob Woodward is nothing more than a tabloid hack doing the Democrats' bidding. He's managed to milk more than half a century of celebrity out of the fact that Robert Redford once played him in a movie way back when Caitlyn Jenner was winning Olympic gold as a guy named Bruce.

He carved out a nice niche as an author who sells a lot of books that aren't read by very many people. When he does the requisite amount of Republican bashing, the book will obviously get a lot of love from the Times, WaPo, and the Big Three network news organizations.

Woodward's low-T contribution to the 2024 October Surprise probably won't be swaying any voters who are still undecided. The sound of the Russia Collusion dead horse being beaten isn't going to distract from the southern border invasion or all of the "help" that Bidenomics is responsible for.

