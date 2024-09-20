The Morning Briefing: Kamala's Border Nightmare Will Either Sink Her or the Country

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Therrton aggravated the drum circle with his reluctance to explore the darkness of his "Artichoke and ABBA" years in Malmö.

There's always a lot of noise to cut through at this point in any election cycle. Everything is on the other side of extra with this particular election, of course. When I set aside the polls and the breathless, fictional mainstream media coverage of Kamala Harris, one question nags at me.

Regular Americans aren't really buying with the Coastal Media Bubble™ Dems are selling, are they?

This has actually been something I've thought a lot about since Joe Biden got into office. The Democratic Party has abandoned the working class Americans it used to pretend to champion. It's a party of coastal elites who can afford the communist folly that is being ushered in. I've said many times that I can't believe lifelong Dems in flyover country are on board with the weaponized Department of Justice and drag queen story hours in elementary schools.

There is also the fact that people all over the country are suffering from the effects of the Biden-Harris border invasion. That used to be something that only those of us in border states had to deal with.

As we all know, Kamala Harris has played a major role in the administration's open border policy. She's tried to run from it, but this isn't a problem that's easily swept under the rug. That doesn't mean that they aren't trying.

This is from something that Robert wrote yesterday:

Aaron Heitke, who served as chief patrol agent for the San Diego sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, told a House hearing that there has been an increase in the number of “significant interest aliens” (SIAs) arrested in that area since Old Joe began pretending to be president. “Significant interest aliens” were, he said, “people with ties to terrorism.” Heitke noted, according to ABC, that “the number of arrests of such individuals in the San Diego sector has increased from 10-15 before 2021 to more than 100 in 2022.” That’s not a trivial spike, and the Biden regime, Heitke said, was trying to conceal it: “At the time, I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests. The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border.” Heitke also said that “he had to let people who crossed the border illegally into local communities that could not support them.” Shades of Springfield, Ohio.

To borrow a word from the lefty climate change weirdos, this isn't sustainable.

One of the hallmarks of the Biden administration is that it fudges any numbers that make it look bad. Biden's handlers know that they can get away with a lot, because the incurious propagandists in the MSM won't ask a lot of questions. They have created so much chaos, though, that they can't just tell everyone to move along because there is nothing to see.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are very good at hammering Harris on the border. If they win in November, that will be a huge part of it. That issue alone should be enough to sink Harris, but we live in a world that is all too often free of consequences for the people who most deserve them.

The plan with any open borders Dems has always been to wave a magic wand over the illegal aliens and confer legal status upon them and turn them into voters. It's political sleight of hand that doesn't really change things. This is from a post that my RedState colleague Ward Clark wrote:

JD Vance on the Haitians in Springfield:



"I'm still going to call them an illegal alien. An illegal action from Kamala Harris does not make an alien legal. That is not how this works."



This is excellent framing. The Biden/Harris regime decided to simply ignore U.S. immigration… pic.twitter.com/Zrs2qDX9jI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2024

If Kamala Harris does win, the whole country will become Springfield, OH and Aurora, CO. We won't even have to worry about the economy still tanking, we'll be too busy trying to stay alive. Harris has promised to get tough on the border and immigration if elected, but we all know that isn't going to happen. Sure, the low-info Dem base will lap it up. They're not living in the real world though, are they?

Related: Sci-Fi Fans Rejoice: Dems Have Discovered Proof of a Parallel Universe

I would be in a dead panic about this election if the Republican Party was running one of the "go along to get along" uniparty weaklings from elections past. We've never had to worry about that with Trump. He's been focused and tough on border issues since he first came down the escalator in 2015. He got a raucous standing ovation here in Tucson last week when he mentioned "the largest mass deportation in history."

We'll wrap up this week with a Trump ad based on that line that I think is pure perfection:

This might be Trump's greatest ad yet pic.twitter.com/zlyfqacRmA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2024

Have a great weekend.

A SNAKE PLAYING SNAKE?!?! pic.twitter.com/Yf77SqaP8h — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 19, 2024

