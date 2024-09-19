NC GOP Candidate Accuses CNN of ‘High-Tech Lynching’

Mark Robinson, the fiery GOP candidate for governor in North Carolina, denied CNN’s “salacious” accusation against him and labeled it a new “high-tech lynching.”

CNN, the network that calls leftist riots “fiery but mostly peaceful protests,” is claiming to have uncovered disturbing racist and sexual comments from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson on a porn site. Robinson has denied the allegations, claiming the “tabloid trash” is meant to distract voters from real issues. He even accused his Democrat opponent of being involved in releasing the story.

Robinson, who is currently North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, posted a video addressing the CNN allegations. “Well, guys, the news media is at it again. My opponent is at it again,” he began. “You all have seen the half truths and outright lies of [Democrat] Josh Stein on these ads over and over again, and now a story … leaked by him to CNN, is appearing.”

He added emphatically, “Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words, you know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before.” Robinson previously admitted, for instance, that he and his now-wife aborted their baby decades ago, a decision they regret.

Robinson continued, “Folks, this race, right now, our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from the substantive issues and … what you are concerned with to salacious tabloid trash. We cannot allow that to happen.”

He compared himself to fellow black conservative Clarence Thomas, who was also accused of sexual misconduct by Democrats (including then-Sen. Joe Biden) desperate to prevent his confirmation to the Supreme Court. “Clarence Thomas famously once said he was the victim of a high-tech lynching. Well, it looks like Mark Robinson is too, by a man who refuses to stand on stage and debate me about the real issues that face you,” Robinson stated.





“Instead, they want to focus on salacious tabloid lies. We're not going to let him do that. We are staying in this race, we are in it to win it, and we know that with your help we will. God bless you and we will see you — where? on the campaign trail,” he ended.

We cannot say for certain who is telling the truth about this scandal, as at this point it is mere assertion on both sides. CNN has assured us it verified that Robinson is indeed the individual who referred to himself as a Nazi and made gratuitously sexual comments on a porn website. I am not sure CNN is telling the truth, but I would note as important context that this is the same network that falsely pushed claims the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, perpetrated the Russia hoax against Donald Trump, called a destructive BLM riot a “fiery but mostly peaceful protest,” denied Joe Biden’s dementia and money laundering, and claimed Trump deliberately incited violence and criminal insurrection, among other lies.

Furthermore, CNN always backs Democrat candidates and viciously attacks conservatives. I don’t know about you, but that’s not exactly an outlet that I find in any way trustworthy. Falsely accusing opponents of sexual misconduct is a Democrat tactic that goes all the way back to Andrew Jackson, and that was especially weaponized against black men. In the age of the internet, it’s easy to impersonate anyone.

And as a hard-core conservative and a black man who refuses to compromise an inch on his principles, Mark Robinson is hugely unpopular with the left and also with some establishment Republicans. He is exactly the sort of individual CNN and its cronies would hate. Democrats have put together bogus sexual scandals to smear candidates before, and if this turned out to be just such a fabricated attack, it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise.

What did CNN say? Well, it alleged a great deal, but below is a sample of the extreme charges against Robinson:

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found. Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”

There’s a lot more, but you get the drift. It even sounds fabricated — the ultimate and exaggerated Democrat stereotype of Republicans. Again, I don’t know if this accusation is true, and there are instances of individuals making serious mistakes in their younger lives and later reforming (CNN claims these comments were all made before Robinson entered politics). On the other hand, again, I don’t trust CNN for a millisecond. Like the KKK and Joe Biden, there’s nothing they love more than a conservative black man’s high-tech lynching.