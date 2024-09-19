Reports of Chemical Burns by Crowd ON STAGE With Trump in Tucson. What's Going on Here?

How desperate are leftists to hurt Donald Trump before the election? Maybe scared enough to stealthily sabotage Trump's Tucson rallygoers who were sitting on stage behind the former president. That's the way it appears following reports of people going to the hospital reporting eye injuries after the rally. One victim was blinded for several days.

What the hell happened? Was it an attack or a collection of "wild conspiracy theories" as one news outlet concluded? Or is it something more mundane?

The Arizona Globe reported that following the rally as many as 20 people suffered "mysterious symptoms" that sounded like chemical burns.

While the rally drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, it ended with an unexpected turn of events. Approximately 20 attendees, primarily members of the “Latinos for Trump” group who had been onstage, reported becoming ill with mysterious symptoms shortly after the rally concluded. All those who reported falling ill were seated on the side of the stage where Trump made his entrance before approaching the podium. Pastor Eli Moreno, who opened the rally with prayer, and his wife, Francesca Moreno, were among those affected. Pastor Moreno said that he experienced mild discomfort, but his wife’s symptoms were far more severe. On their drive home, Mrs. Moreno’s nose began to run, her vision blurred, and her face swelled up. They stopped at a Walgreens and encountered another rallygoer with similar symptoms. Mrs. Moreno stated that emergency room doctors flushed her eyes earlier and referred her to an ophthalmologist. Five days later, she was just beginning to feel better.

KVOA TV in Tucson reports that 48 people were allowed to sit behind Trump on stage at the Tucson Music Hall rally last Thursday. The people complaining of the burns were sitting to the right of Trump that day. Mayra Rodriguez, a former pro-abortion Hillary Clinton voter turned pro-life Trump supporter, was sidelined for days, unable to see because of chemical burns to her eyes.

Rodriguez...fell ill 30 minutes after leaving the rally, experiencing burning eyes and a severe headache. By the time she arrived at the emergency room, she could no longer open her eyes. After performing a dye test, the doctor informed her that she had suffered a chemical burn. Days later, she continued suffering from blurry vision and light sensitivity.

While the Trump campaign is looking into it, it's unclear if Tucson Police or the Secret Service are. No announcements have been made. I placed a call to the Tucson Police and will let you know when they get back with any answers.

🚨BREAKING: Reports Indicate There May Have Been A Third Attempt On Trump’s Life



Approximately 20 patriots who attended Trump’s high-energy rally in Tucson are now reporting having to go to the ER immediately after the rally.



The attendees all suffered from symptoms like… pic.twitter.com/QIBfC2wjsR — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 19, 2024

The speculation is as concerning as it is rampant. One man suggested that lasers were at fault, while others speculated deadly chemicals. Of course, on the list of usual suspects are leftist bad actors who are well-trained in the use of chemical weapons during riots.

But could there be a more down-to-earth explanation for what happened in Tucson? One commenter on KVOA's YouTube channel suggested it could have been the "industrial cleaner used to wipe down seats before an event. People will inadvertently touch their eyes and faces after touching all manner of things." He claimed to have seen this happen at grade schools "where multiple students got ill."

It's possible.

What's unacceptable is that after two assassination attempts that we're aware of, Americans' reasonable first conclusion is that someone tried to kill the president and take out some of his supporters with him.

We'll keep you posted.