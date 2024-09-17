Sci-Fi Fans Rejoice: Dems Have Discovered Proof of a Parallel Universe

VIP readers here know that I am a huge fan of the Science Fiction genre, which I've written about on several occasions, most recently at the end of July. For at least a decade now, I have been consuming a lot of parallel universe and multiverse fare which, fortunately, there is a lot of. I've even read a couple of nonfiction books that explore the likelihood of the the existence of parallel universes and/or the multiverse.

Those were a bit of a buzzkill for me because they didn't think that we are ever going to be accidentally tossed into a parallel timeline where we would have to spend a lot of time avoiding our other selves. Now that I think about it, I don't see how any one universe could contain two versions of my ego.

Hmmm...maybe that should be my first foray into Sci-Fi as an author.

Not long after Kamala Harris was anointed as Joe Biden's successor on the Democratic ticket for 2024, I wrote that the mainstream media's revisionist history regarding her was "the worst bit of fanfic I've ever seen." I explored some of the reasons why they were so committed to a new fever dream, summing it up like this:

The only thing that has changed about Kamala Harris since her ignominious exit from the 2020 presidential race is Joe Biden's mental decline. It became obvious to them a couple of weeks ago that Harris would be the less awful option for 2024; sort of like choosing between ringworm and allergy hives. Now the Democrats are on a bad political Tinder date and talking themselves into enjoying it because, damn it, they shaved their legs and got all dolled up for this.

That column was written just a couple of weeks after Joe Biden was tweeted out of existence. The six weeks since then have transcended surreal. I have been writing about the unhealthy Democratic bias in the mainstream media for two decades, often referring to the repackaging of Joe Biden in 2020 as the greatest ongoing creative fiction exercise in history.

As can frequently happen on that side of the aisle, they said "Hold my beer" to themselves.

What I have been seeing in the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post since Harris's ascent to the top of the ticket makes the 2020 effort look like a toddler's crayon scrawling on a wall.

In the last few weeks, I don't know how many times I've casually remarked to friends and colleagues that we are not living in the same universe as the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. It's as if I were reading dispatches that were somehow breaking through the barrier from another universe, sort of like those movie clips from the alt-universe classic, "The Man in the High Castle." Without the upside of providing a glimpse into a better world, of course.

On Alt Kamala Earth (AKE), Madame Veep is a cool, collected, and capable woman, instead of the cackling village idiot we've been forced to endure since 2021. Over there, her political career has been nothing but one resounding victory after another. I'm waiting for Paul Krugman to write a column explaining why it's a foregone conclusion that Harris's tax plan will cure cancer.

The most surprising dispatch from AKE is that Bidenomics is working. No, really, The New York Times Editorial Board unicorn said so!

I'm a little fuzzy on this next part because the Democrats never really explain it clearly. It would appear that Donald Trump has been president in AKE for over 15 years, as every ill that has befallen the Republic since January 20, 2009 is his fault.

Even though writing about the Dem-induced mental instability is a big part of my gig here, I'm running out of ways to describe what's going on over there these days. There are times when I wonder if we should be giving any oxygen at all to the barking weirdos from the Opinion sections of the two news organizations that are the primary drivers of leftist false narratives. I mean, we all know that they're pulling the wings off of flies, right?

I quickly get over that, however. We have to keep writing about them for one very important reason: they can't be allowed to operate without someone pointing out that they would all look more appropriate in straitjackets.

Even though it's poorly written and scary alt-universe stuff, I'll keep reading and railing against it. If I can get one Coastal Media Bubble™ denizen to a place where he or she can get a glimpse of this world, it will all be worth it.

