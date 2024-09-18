Hilarious New Book Is Dedicated to Kamala's 'Very Fine People' Hoax

It turns out there are "very fine people" on both sides of the debate over America's race problems and how to address them. But Donald Trump never said any of them were the neo-Nazis who were on one side of the brawl that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., back in 2017.

Advertisement

That's what's Joe Biden said—and continues to say. And what his undemocratically selected replacement Kamala Harris says, too. And she even said it again in her debate with Donald Trump.

"Seven years ago today, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville chanting racist and antisemitic bile and killing an innocent woman" says the nominee of the not-so-democratic Democrat Party -- who was selected by party kahunus who then staged a perfunctory (and "virtual") roll-call vote in which there was no alternative to vote for.

"This is who Donald Trump calls "very fine people," she said.

But the former president never said any such thing, a fact that is no longer in dispute. "Earlier this year, left-leaning fact-checking website Snopes acknowledged that Trump never called neo-Nazis 'very fine people' during his press conference following the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017," Fox News reported.

Again.

The "very fine people" lie has been debunked almost as many times as the Hitler Diaries—for those who remember that one.

A.J. Rice's new book, "The White Privilege Album," tells the true story of the "very fine people" hoax, which, though debunked, continues to be presented as if it were true, by very fine people such as Kamala Harris.

And Al Sharpton, who, some may recall, made a name for himself peddling a hoax about a black teen named Tawana Brawley, who claimed that "she had been kidnapped and raped by a group of white men including law-enforcement officers, who also smeared feces and wrote racial slurs on her body."

Advertisement

It was all a lie.

One that Al Sharpton still defends.

A grand jury, having reviewed the "evidence," elected not to indict the falsely accused. That was back in 1987. Almost 40 years later, Al Sharpton clearly still believes in the hoax. Or at least in the usefulness of the hoax. "I don’t have any different understanding because a grand jury is not a trial," he told NPR. Tawana Brawley “deserved to have a day in court. Let us bring the case to court. And this prosecutor would not do that."

How did Brawley deserve to "have her day in court" when the evidence did not support her allegations?

It is Sharpton's position that allegations must be taken as facts—when the allegations serve a useful purpose. As for example the allegations made about President Trump by a woman he supposedly assaulted back in the ‘80s. No evidence to prove her claims was ever produced, yet the president was convicted of disparaging her for alleging it, even though she never proved he’d so much as mussed her hair.

When asked by a PBS interviewer "whether anything had changed” in the nearly 40 years since Tawana Brawley’s allegations were established to be a vicious, race-hustling hoax, Sharpton said, "Absolutely not."

These are the words of a very fine person.

One who does not believe the truth matters. That lies take precedence, when they serve a useful purpose. Like the lies that continue to be peddled by Sharpton about what President Trump didn't say at Charlottesville back in 2017.

Advertisement

At the 2024 Democrat National Convention—where there was little democracy in evidence—Al repeated the lie about what Trump didn't say. The theory, apparently, is that of a lie is repeated often enough, it becomes the "truth" by dint of repetition.

A very fine person by the name of Joseph Goebbels is credited with developing this theory.

What Trump actually did say at Charlottesville was: "You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name."

A "reporter" attempted to school the president: “George Washington and Robert E. Lee are not the same."

The president educated the "reporter," pointing out that Washington also owned slaves—and though he didn't mention it, many more than Lee ever did. "Are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?"

He went on to make the point that the Left is using slavery to erase history. "You're changing history, you’re changing culture," the president said. Which was precisely what was being objected to by those who objected to the tearing down of Robert E. Lee's statue -- because it is more than just a statue. It is a broad attempt to tear down the history of America and its founding figures.

Robert E. Lee was among the first. He will not be the last.

Advertisement

A.J. gets it. And mocks it—which is the key to defeating it.

"I was raised on both Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh, in fact, the three of us share the same birthday. One mantra that Rush always repeated was that his job was to ‘use irreverent humor to illustrate truth’ and that is what I am trying to do with 'The White Privilege Album.'"

He's done that—and more. Just ask the ghost of Joseph Stalin: "Obviously, I’d send him to the gulag if I could. But he outlines my plan masterfully in his new book."

Available here.