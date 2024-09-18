The Morning Briefing: We Live in the Golden Age of Exploding Pagers

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Linsitrim never lost focus on his dream of being grill master for the Quad-County Valerie Harper Devotion Society.

If there is someone filling in for me tomorrow, it'll most likely be because of that headline.

I might not have gone down this road last week but I'm in a bit of a mood after a few days of dealing with the garbage human beings on the Left and their responses to the second attempt on Donald Trump's life.

Oh, who are we kidding — I don't need to be in a particularly bad mood to mock anything bad that happens to terrorists. Also, it gives us a brief respite from discussing the horrid leftists and the new depths of depravity that they're plumbing. Sort of.

In the era of smart phones that are more powerful than any of the first several computers that I owned, it's odd to see the lowly pager making such a splash in the news. Rick wrote about the Great Pager Attack of '24 for us:

Somebody or some nation (you get three guesses, and the first two don't count) sent Hezbollah a gift: hundreds of brand-new, state-of-the-art pagers. At mid-morning, the devices exploded at basically the same time.

This was shared in a post at our sister site Twitchy later in the day:

Here’s what happened in Lebanon:



1. Mossad intercepted a purchase order from Hezbollah for several pagers. Pagers allow them to communicate without being tracked.



2. Mossad went to the factory and added a heat sensitive explosive to the pagers. When the pagers turned on, the… — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 17, 2024

Of course, the money was on Israel all along.

Israel may have its hands full with the war against Hamas, but that doesn't mean that the murderous jihadis at Hezbollah are just kicking back and waiting their turn. It's one of those peculiar Israeli dilemmas that the "Free Palestine" loons in the United States never think about. Israel has pressing survival concerns that the armchair peaceniks here can't possibly fathom.

Predictably, the latter day Brownshirts in the U.S. were triggered by the news of the boom-boom pagers, especially one of their most prominent cheerleaders. This is from my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs:

One person who isn't too thrilled, though, is Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the anti-Israel Squad. Tlaib herself has been particularly relentless in propagating anti-Israel falsehoods in the past and has even been censured by Congress as a result. In a quoted repost from Al-Jazeera English's Ali Harb, Tlaib referred to the explosion as "Disgusting." Harb was taking issue with a joke from Ron Kampeas, the Washington Bureau Chief of Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

There was plenty in the way of memes to keep the execrable Tlaib and her ilk upset. Social media was positively, um, exploding with them. Naturally, our colleagues at Twitchy were all over it.

One notable Democrat was not feeling sympathetic towards Hezbollah:

I fully support efforts to target and neutralize any existential threat like Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/dzcBb3UdA4 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 17, 2024

I have never been more happy about being wrong regarding a politician in my life. Fetterman is a reminder of what Democrats used to be like. Sadly, I don't think many more like him will be coming along any time soon. It wouldn't be surprising to see him go the way of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The Dems do not like keeping their moderates around.

Like I said earlier, the whole world's gone a little loopy.

We can now expect at least a couple of days of handwringing from the terrorism apologists in the mainstream media. More breathless "How dare Israel harm the people whose sole stated objective is to destroy Israel!" journalism.

My big takeaway from all of this is that it's best to never get on Mossad's bad side. We'll wrap things up with that hot take pearl of wisdom.

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

