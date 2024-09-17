There's Something Weird About the Ryan Routh's Glamour (Mug) Shot

As everyone is aware by now, Ryan Routh, age 58, was arrested after a Secret Service agent caught him poking a gun through the bushes near the 6th hole of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump was enjoying a round of golf on Sunday.

Routh was fingerprinted, photographed, and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and now faces, at minimum, federal gun charges.

The arresting officer said that his affect was flat when apprehended, but by the time he sat for his mugshot, he was all smiles (see above). He looked tanned, well-coiffed, and even youthful for a 58-year-old. Compare how he looked at the time of his arrest to the mugshot, which gives off some Gavin Newsom vibes. (Aside: Did police give him a comb before taking his picture?)

Ryan Routh arrest photo. This guy screams leftist soy boy. pic.twitter.com/pHsR8OzdtE — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) September 16, 2024

Now compare it to pictures of Routh from two years ago in an interview with Newsweek:

WATCH: Trump gunman suspect Ryan Routh interviewed by Newsweek in 2022 https://t.co/UW8n875VMK pic.twitter.com/TCPhlFRp94 — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2024





He was grizzled, unkempt, and appeared to have age spots on his face.

Here again in 2022:

BREAKING: Ryan Routh has been identified as the suspected sh**ter who attempted to ass*ss*nate Donald Trump.



Ryan's apparent X page is filled with pro-Democrat and anti-Trump posts. pic.twitter.com/psUhbKwzy1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024

Here he was a year ago:

Attempted assassination suspect Ryan Wesley Routh is a Ukrainian loyalist that pledged his hatred for Donald Trump.



“I will be glad when you gone.”



The Democrats OWN this one. pic.twitter.com/tyyvvcdQPC — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 15, 2024

I'm not in any way suggesting a conspiracy theory here or that they're not the same person. I just think it's weird that he went from looking like a worn-out 58-year-old man to having model-like good looks in the span of a year or two. Maybe it was just the lighting at the police department, but he looks like he's been tanning. Gone are the gray hair, wrinkles, and scruffy hair. Now, he looks like he's had Botox and spent time a lot of time with a good hairstylist and aesthetician.

Did he do all this in anticipation of the "fame" he'd gain after trying to kill Donald Trump? Or was it a pathetic attempt to impress Trump? None of this is important in the scope of an assassination attempt on Trump. It's just an observation that suggests he got dolled up before he camped out for 12 hours in the shrubs adjacent to the golf course.

One thing is clear: Ryan Routh is not right in the head.

