There's Something Weird About the Ryan Routh's Glamour (Mug) Shot

Paula Bolyard | 9:11 PM on September 17, 2024
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

As everyone is aware by now, Ryan Routh, age 58, was arrested after a Secret Service agent caught him poking a gun through the bushes near the 6th hole of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump was enjoying a round of golf on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Routh was fingerprinted, photographed, and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and now faces, at minimum, federal gun charges. 

The arresting officer said that his affect was flat when apprehended, but by the time he sat for his mugshot, he was all smiles (see above). He looked tanned, well-coiffed, and even youthful for a 58-year-old. Compare how he looked at the time of his arrest to the mugshot, which gives off some Gavin Newsom vibes. (Aside: Did police give him a comb before taking his picture?)

Now compare it to pictures of Routh from two years ago in an interview with Newsweek: 


He was grizzled, unkempt, and appeared to have age spots on his face. 

Here again in 2022: 

Advertisement

Here he was a year ago: 

I'm not in any way suggesting a conspiracy theory here or that they're not the same person. I just think it's weird that he went from looking like a worn-out 58-year-old man to having model-like good looks in the span of a year or two. Maybe it was just the lighting at the police department, but he looks like he's been tanning. Gone are the gray hair, wrinkles, and scruffy hair. Now, he looks like he's had Botox and spent time a lot of time with a good hairstylist and aesthetician. 

Did he do all this in anticipation of the "fame" he'd gain after trying to kill Donald Trump? Or was it a pathetic attempt to impress Trump? None of this is important in the scope of an assassination attempt on Trump. It's just an observation that suggests he got dolled up before he camped out for 12 hours in the shrubs adjacent to the golf course. 

Advertisement

One thing is clear: Ryan Routh is not right in the head. 

Note to readers: This article is free and brought to you by our VIP members, who pitch in a few dollars a month to support our work. Become a VIP member today, and you'll be helping us get our content out to as many voters as possible ahead of the 2024 election. We are essentially shadow-banned on social media, so we rely on VIP members to ensure we stay online. We're currently running a limited-time sale — 60% off using the promo code FIGHT. Click here to see all the benefits you'll receive as a VIP, and don't forget to use the promo code when you sign up! 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the managing editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

This Detail Makes the Second Trump Assassination Attempt So Much Worse Than We Thought Matt Margolis
Vetted Video Shows Ohio Immigrants Grilling Neighborhood Cats Matt Margolis
Sci-Fi Fans Rejoice: Dems Have Discovered Proof of a Parallel Universe Stephen Kruiser
Election Donation Cheating? Oregon Democrats Say 'Hold My Beer' Victoria Taft
Rubicon Crossed: White House Doubles Down on Trump Being a 'Threat' After Latest Brush With Death Victoria Taft
9 Hezbollah Operatives Dead, Thousands Injured When Pagers Explode at Nearly the Same Time Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Thinks AI Cameras Will Ensure 'Good Behavior'
Biden Regime Investigating RFK Jr. for Decapitating Whale Carcass 30 Years Ago
Social Engineers Pioneer Dystopian New AI Application
Advertisement