Trump Set to Visit Marian Shrine, Making Religion a Campaign Priority

While Democrats seem interested in honoring only one religion — Islam — President Trump is reportedly again emphasizing that the GOP is the party for patriotic Christians.

Advertisement

This country was founded on Judeo-Christian values, but the Democrat Party platform is specifically and proudly opposed to orthodox Judaism and Christianity. After the first assassination attempt on his life in July and his miraculous survival, Donald Trump said he is “more of a believer” and has been emphasizing his faith in small ways. Now he is reportedly set to visit a shrine to Jesus’s Mother Mary that has both historical and spiritual significance.

Trump posted a message wishing Christ’s mother “happy birthday” on the traditional date of her birth, September 8. The Post Millennial reported that Trump is supposed to visit the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in New Britain Township, Pa., this Sunday. A Pennsylvania outlet stated that Trump’s campaign had confirmed the visit. Our Lady of Czestochowa (also called the “Black Madonna”) is a famous Catholic Polish image of Jesus and Mary, and prayers to the Madonna and Child under this title are credited with ensuring a major medieval victory for both Poland and Christendom against invading Muslims.

The shrine is in a key area of swing state Pennsylvania, but it would be good to see Trump choosing to make a stop at a religious site as part of his campaigning in this electorally important region of the country.

Advertisement

From The Post Millennial:

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative leader, is also expected to visit the shrine that same day [as Trump]. The visit follows heightened security concerns after an … assassination attempt the previous Sunday, where a man with a rifle was arrested by authorities. The FBI has accused the man of [targeting] Trump, who had previously survived an assassination attempt in July… The shrine, located in Central Bucks County, was constructed in the early 1960s and honors Polish Catholic religious figures. It also holds the heart of Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Poland’s third prime minister. The site has historical significance, with Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, later Pope John Paul II, visiting twice. A statue of him stands on the grounds, overlooking Doylestown.

The Post Millennial’s Jack Posobiec posted additional historical context about the shrine’s historical significance. “In 1683, King Sobieski brought the Winged Hussars to the Black Madonna in Poland to pray for Our Lady's blessing in battle”, Posobiec explained. “When he led the hussar charge to Ottoman lines at Vienna, he had her icon emblazoned on his royal armor[.] And Christendom was saved.”

President Trump is going to visit the Catholic Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Pennsylvania - a church devoted to the “Black Madonna” icon of Poland. The two slashes on the Mary’s face is where a Hussite twice struck it with a sword. 🗡️ He fell dead before he threw the third… https://t.co/Zf4pasX5fE pic.twitter.com/NFPXa3nEUW — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) September 17, 2024

Advertisement

It is also said that St. Luke himself painted the Black Madonna icon in the first century, meaning that Our Lady of Czestochowa has historical roots all the way back to a Gospel writer who knew Jesus’s Mother personally! Just as the first century Christians followed Christ’s example (see John 2; Lk.2:51; John 19:26-27) in honoring His Mother, Trump will hopefully be doing the same.

America certainly needs both a political and a spiritual renewal. Like Jan Sobieski, let us pray that Jesus and Mary will grant victory in the 2024 election to patriots who want to save America from the destructive forces of woke Marxism and radical Islam.