Vetted Video Shows Ohio Immigrants Grilling Neighborhood Cats

When liberals scramble to debunk a viral story, it's often a strong indicator there might be some truth behind it. And sure enough, the liberal media is losing its mind over the Ohio Haitians eating pets story because they can’t seem to shut it down. Just look at their reaction to all the memes circulating online.

The truth is, there are verified eyewitness reports of Haitians consuming geese and ducks. Police reports and 911 calls really do back this up. And now, we may have evidence that immigrants are eating cats.

Writer Christopher Rufo investigated the claims and says he's authenticated a 2023 video showing a cat being grilled in Ohio.

Our investigation begins in a run-down neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, the closest major city to Springfield, about a half-hour’s drive away. We identified a social media post, dated August 25, 2023, with a short video depicting what appear to be two skinned cats on top of a blue barbeque. “Yoooo the Africans wildn on Parkwood,” reads the text, referring to Parkwood Drive. The video then pans down to two live cats walking across the grass in front of a run-down fence, with a voice on the video warning: “There go a cat right there. His ass better get missin’, man. Look like his homies on the grill!” We spoke with the author of the video, who asked to remain anonymous but confirmed its time, location, and authenticity. He told us that he was picking up his son last summer, when he noticed the unusual situation. “It was some Africans that stay right next door to my kid’s mother,” he said. “This African dude next door had the damn cat on the grill.” We then identified the home by matching it to the visuals in the video and cross-referencing them with the eyewitness. When we knocked on the door of the first unit, a family answered, telling us they were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that all of the surrounding units were occupied by other African migrants.

Here is the video, which, I should warn you, is disturbing and contains foul language.

EXCLUSIVE: We have discovered that migrants are, in fact, eating cats in Ohio. We have verified, with multiple witnesses and visual cross-references, that African migrants in Dayton, the next city over from Springfield, barbecued these cats last summer.https://t.co/8QveTJy4Vp pic.twitter.com/PxuJQ7fJc9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2024

According to Rufo, the local resident described how her former African neighbors often used a blue grill and would search the neighborhood for meat. "Her dad was going to find meat," she recalled, adding, "Her dad was going, holding a knife." The current tenants in the complex showed Rufo a blue grill identical to the one seen in the above video, which had been left behind when the former neighbors moved out.

Another resident confirmed the presence of at least ten cats roaming the property, noting they were breeding on-site. One witness, whose son was friendly with the neighbors, vividly remembered the events from last summer. "They was barbecuing the damn cat!" he said. His son had previously seen the family butcher a mammal in the street, but the sight of cats on the grill shocked him so much that he decided to record it.

"To be clear: this single incident does not confirm every particularity of Trump’s statement," writes Rufo. "The town is Dayton, not Springfield; cats alone were on the grill, not cats and dogs. But it does break the general narrative peddled by the establishment media and its 'fact checkers,' who insisted that this has never happened, and that any suggestion otherwise is somehow an expression of racism."

The mainstream media has been quick to dismiss reports of cats and potentially dogs being swiped and eaten, but there has been no effort on their part to prove the stories false, either. It's taken independent journalists to do the job the mainstream media doesn't want to do.

The problem for the mainstream media is that independent journalists are indeed investigating.

