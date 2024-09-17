Rubicon Crossed: White House Doubles Down on Trump Being a 'Threat' After Latest Brush With Death

I can't recall anyone uttering anything this irresponsible from the White House podium. Ever.

In the first White House presser since the latest attempt on former President Trump's life, Biden Administration spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre shockingly doubled down on vile, anti-Trump rhetoric that arguably led to yet another attempted assassination attempt.

In a jujitsu of what she thinks passes for logic, Karine Jean-Pierre told the White House press corps that Trump was a threat to democracy. When Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy challenged her, KJP told Doocy that his question was "dangerous." This is just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House urged Americans to tone down the political rhetoric after Trump's brush with a would-be assassin on Sunday.

The shocked Doocy asked Jean-Pierre, "How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president, vice president, and you pick a different word other than threat?"

KJP pedantically responded, "Peter, I ...competely disagree with the premise of your question. ...It is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you're asking it uh because the American people are watching. And to say that ... to an administration that has condemned political violence..."

It was a display of gaslighting that I haven't seen since David Muir pretended to be a "moderator" and "fact checker" Trump in the last presidential debate.

The only thing she missed was a "tsk tsk" for asking the obvious question.

Watch the exchange:

KJP rages at Fox's @Pdoocy:



Doocy: "How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president, vice president, and you pick a different word other than threat?"



KJP: "I disagree with your question." pic.twitter.com/1YSMDwXqnS — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 17, 2024

Further along, KJP blamed Trump for "the deaths of police officers that happened at the Capitol" on Jan. 6, 2021. No police officers died on January 6.

She hid behind the White House fig leaf of calling for a reduction of political violence after the Butler shooting and then pilloried Doocy, "And now for you to make that kind of comment in your question ... that is also incredibly dangerous. When we have been very clear in condemning political violence here."

After KJP listed things she detested about Trump, Doocy asked, "But there are people, mentally ill people at home who might miss the part about where you say 'let's lower the temperature' — there are mentally unstable people attempting to kill political candidates, attempting to kill Donald Trump are still hearing this White House refer to him as a threat."

Jean-Pierre tried to interrupt him before he finished but got out, "Is there no concern that people are taking that literally?"

She replied, "Wait, Jan. 6, Peter. Jan. 6. Jan. 6, 2021! That is a fact. That is a fact reported on that day by some of your colleagues."

While she was still siccing the dogs on Trump, the former president took time out of his day to thank the officers who arrested the would-be assassin.

Trump took time today to thank the lads who arrested his would-be assassinhttps://t.co/nNOiDOLUpw — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 17, 2024

All I can say is that the left is here. They're stone cold killers in messaging and will do or say anything to win this election. And now they've crossed rubicon of propriety. I don't know where we go from here. An apology would be a nice start. VIP Members, put your odds of that happening in the comments.

And watch the entire spectacle here:

Peter Doocy:



When will you stop calling Trump a threat to Democracy?



KJP: How dangerous of you to ask me that question.



You can’t make this sh*t up. pic.twitter.com/ZY8aWuA2uk — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) September 17, 2024

Good grief, this is unbelievable. I know you'll find this hard to believe, but the Democrats in the Censorship Industrial Complex don't like us to reveal these stories. That's where you come in.

