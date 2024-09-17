David Muir's ABC News Ratings Fall After 'Debating' Trump

While Donald Trump won with post-debate focus groups following the presidential "debate" on September 10, the same could not be said of his chief opponent, "moderator" David Muir. The ABC News news reader saw a decided turn away from him in the ratings.

Advertisement

Even his lefty viewers apparently thought that Muir's performance and that of his co-host, Kamala Harris's sorority sister, were so one-sided that they were embarrassed out of watching for the rest of the week.

It's not hard to see why 12% of his viewers said adios to his "World News Tonight" show following the debate. Fox News reports that for three nights after the debate, the audience tumbled from the usual 7.6 million viewers to an average "6.7 million viewers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the three episodes following the debate."

Muir and co-host Linsey Davis fact-checked Trump at least five times — and all of the fact-checks were incorrect. They never questioned Harris about her multiple, provable whoppers during her performance. They never interrupted her to show her work as they did Trump.

Related: Hey, Master Debater David Muir of ABC: Let's Talk About Your Crime Stats

Indeed, Davis admitted that this was ABC News's strategy. Davis told the L.A. Times that "the decision to attempt to correct the candidates was in response to the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Biden, whose poor performance led to his exit from the race." She said that "People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators." That wasn't her job, actually.

It was Biden's inability to think on his feet and grope for answers that drove Democrats to hound him out of the race.

Advertisement

You can mark this debate down as an in-kind donation to the Harris campaign.

While Harris was free to recite her David Plouffe-provided talking points without interruption, Trump was clearly rattled by the three-on-one Democrat defense against him. A new Morning Consult poll released Tuesday shows that Harris got a six-point bump with likely voters in the week following the debate.

Not surprisingly, on any given night, Muir's broadcast is an anti-Trump free-for-all. The Media Research Center has found that Muir's news program was overwhelmingly anti-Trump leading up to the debate.

ABC’s World News Tonight — run by debate moderator David Muir — has been the most positive towards Harris and the most hostile to Trump. MRC analysts reviewed all 100 campaign stories that aired on ABC’s World News Tonight from the day Harris entered the race (July 21) through September 6, including weekends. Our analysts found 25 clearly positive statements about Harris from reporters, anchors, voters or other non-partisan sources, with zero negative statements — none. That computes to a gravity-defying 100% positive spin score for the Vice President. As for Trump, our analysts found just five clearly positive comments, vs. 66 negative statements, for a dismal 7 percent positive (93% negative) spin score.

This episode and the coverage of the second attempted assassination of Trump will go down as the nadir of post-modern journalism.

Advertisement

Related: Who Rigged the Debate for Kamala? Her Best Friend and Her Sorority Sister

First, their obvious bias against a candidate who garnered 80 million votes in the last presidential election is tantamount to picking a fight with half the country and assuming they're all rubes. Second, the media blaming Trump for the assassination attempt instead of looking at themselves, the Democrats, or the left is testament to how clueless and brainwashed this bunch is.

We keep the national spotlight on these poseurs. We need your help, however. I know you'll find this hard to believe, but the Democrats in the Censorship Industrial Complex don't like us to reveal these stories. That's where you come in.

We would like you to become a VIP Member to support our opinion journalism. VIP Members receive exclusive content, an ad-free experience, and the ability to speak up in the comments section. This week, we're offering a 60% off promo code: FIGHT. Click here and use FIGHT to get 60% off our exclusive content!