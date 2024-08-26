The Morning Briefing: It Would Be Super Great If Tim Walz Could Tell the Truth About Anything

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day teaching underprivileged minstrels how to properly throw a gentrified clambake.

My weekend break from the news certainly was eventful. I did talk to some friends and relatives about the Donald Trump/RFK Jr. budding political bromance because that's what was on everyone's mind. The timing of it all was perfect, and the kind of brilliant campaign stagecraft that we never saw from the GOP until Trump's ascendance.

It is going to be fun (I hope) watching how all of that plays out.

We are going to kick things off this week with a quick discussion about Kamala Harris's truth-challenged running mate, Tim Walz. I think that's his name, anyway. It wouldn't be a big surprise to find out that he has been lying about that all along as well.

One of the reasons that Walz was supposedly chosen to be Madame Veep's running mate was to add some folksy midwestern authenticity to the ticket. That's a tough trick to pull off given that he's one of the more inauthentic American politicians in recent memory. Whether it's big things or little things about his past, Walz struggles with veracity.

Another biographical fib by Walz recently came to light, which Grayson Bakich wrote about for us:

Now it has been dredged up that Walz claimed to have won an award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his apparent contributions to the business community while running for Congress in 2006. Here's the kicker: Not only did the Chamber of Commerce President Barry Kennedy tell Walz to remove the false claim, but "we respectfully request that you remove any reference to our organization as it could be considered an endorsement of your candidacy. It should be pointed out, however, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed your opponent, Congressman Gil Gutknecht, for his support of small business issues."

Many defenders of Walz will no doubt say that this one isn't really a big deal but, come on, there is a definite pattern here. The Minnesota governor has more than a passing familiarity with fudging his background.

One slight twist in what we've seen from the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media is that Walz is the one doing the majority of the lying about himself. Typically, the MSM hacks do the heavy lifting when it comes to crafting false biographies. The country is in the miserable place that it is because "journalists" in the United States created a fictional Joe Biden in 2020. They're attempting to do the same with Kamala Harris, which is an even more daunting task because there's just so much to dislike with her.

If they succeed in selling Fake Kamala to some swing voters, adiós America.

Last week, over at our sister site Bearing Arms my colleague Tom Knighton wrote about the head of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor-Party (doesn't sound commie at all) hitting CNN to peddle the Walz "misspoke" nonsense. It was so ridiculous that ultra-Dem lapdog Jake Tapper pushed back on it.

The Democrats have been hoping that the compressed campaign time frame for Harris will help gloss over her myriad flaws. There's a flipside to that coin, though, like not having as much time to properly do things like, say, thoroughly vet the guy who they want to be one heartbeat away from the presidency. As Matt wrote in a VIP post last week, the person or persons responsible for vetting Walz should be fired.

I'm surprised that Trump hasn't started calling Walz's lies "Walzhoods," which I think that I may start using now.

Someone from the Democratic National Committee might soon reach out to Walz and his handlers to get him to stop lying about his background and tell them them to let the MSM propagandists do it for him.

They are the professionals, after all.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we're having fun over here.

