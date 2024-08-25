Gen Z Men Are Turning to Trump From Harris

While the majority of young Americans remain leftist, Kamala Harris’s candidacy has caused a hopeful and noteworthy increase of support for Donald Trump among Gen Z men.

Advertisement

Even the New York Times, propaganda pimp that it is, published an August 24 article titled “Many Gen Z Men Feel Left Behind. Some See Trump as an Answer.” It turns out the strategy of telling men over multiple generations that masculinity is evil, and that they are inherently sexist and tyrannical, is not as appealing as Dems wish. Go figure.

Harris is a nasty, incompetent, irritating woman who seems to think her biological sex entitles her to the presidency. She represents the worst and least admirable branch of feminism, the feminism that demands privileges and power simply for being born with certain body parts. Trump, on the other hand, projects strength and confidence. With all his faults, he is a charismatic leader who promises to make America respected and prosperous. That message could and does appeal to some Gen Z men who are looking for an alternative to Harris and her ilk.

Read Also: Lies, Damned Lies, and Kamala’s Propaganda About Gaza and Israel

Young men are beginning to be tired of being told that weak, corrupt old men should be their models and that radical, vicious women should be their heroes. From the New York Times:

Advertisement

When President Biden was still in the race, men ages 18 to 29 favored Mr. Trump by an average of 11 percentage points, while young women favored Mr. Biden by 28 points, according to four national New York Times/Siena College polls conducted from last December to June. That was a 39-point gender gap — far exceeding that of any older generation. And in Times/Siena polls of six swing states this month — taken after Ms. Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee — young men favored Mr. Trump by 13 points, while young women favored Ms. Harris by 38 points, a 51-point gap. (Our companion article on the shift among young women is here.) Mr. Trump’s message has been particularly resonant for young men without college degrees and young men of color.

The disastrous Biden-Harris economy has come back to haunt Kamala. Young men are starting to understand that their futures are being stolen from them by Democrats and that illegal aliens and woke ideology are being prioritized over their rights and prosperity. Now, if only they continue down that path of discovery, and if only young women could have the same wake-up call.

My generation of women — Gen Z — is indeed overwhelmingly leftist. We have been lied to. Radical, communistic feminism has been drummed into our heads from childhood. This was no ideology of equal rights and equal respect, but rather one of sinful license and hatred between the sexes. We were told that marriage, patriotism, modesty, and babies are evil or at least not to be desired. We were told that Communism, sexual licentiousness, abortion, and contraception would free us.

Advertisement

It was all a lie, but since so many did not have strong parents to counteract the lies like I did, it is no wonder that many young women believed what they were told for years and years. Now both men and women are depressed, confused, leftist, and unable to have healthy and mutually respectful relationships.

Both men and women have been lied to about what it means to be virtuous and strong, and most especially about what it means to be an American. Let us hope Trump can begin to turn that nightmare around.