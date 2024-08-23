Lies, Damned Lies, and Kamala’s Propaganda About Gaza and Israel

Take note, Israel — Kamala Harris’s policy for Israel and Gaza, if elected, will just be a continuance of Joe Biden and Harris's utterly disastrous and treacherous policy now.

Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was of course riddled with untruths — a vice president with such a wretched record of failures as hers could not do otherwise — but her brief comments about Israel and its war with Hamas were particularly disgusting for two reasons. Firstly, because she pretended to be fully behind Israel and against Hamas, even though the Biden-Harris administration has repeatedly back-stabbed Israel; and secondly, because she blathered about “the Palestinian people” needing “freedom and self-determination” when the overwhelming majority of Palestinians support genocidal jihad to wipe Israel off the map. She even seemed to promote Hamas propaganda claiming many civilians have been wantonly killed by Israel in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) just found six more Israeli hostages dead in a terrorist tunnel, apparently shot by Hamas terrorists. There can be no hostage deal. Hamas has refused every reasonable offer, violated every ceasefire, and killed multiple hostages rather than allow them to be rescued. You cannot bargain rationally with Islamic terrorists who believe that their god demands they wage brutal and genocidal war against their enemy, including by kidnapping and slaughtering civilians.

But Kamala, with her usual unconcern for reality (and apparently forgetting Joe Biden spends most of the day sleeping), claimed, “With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.”

Kamala Harris pretends she hasn’t undermined Israel, and repeats Hamas lies about “so many innocent” Palestinians supposedly being killed pic.twitter.com/7asO403eYJ — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) August 23, 2024

Harris then threw a bone to Jewish Americans and Israelis, stating, “And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.”

Those are admirable sentiments, but the Biden-Harris administration has undermined Israel repeatedly, including by delaying arms shipments, pressuring Israel to restrict its operations, funding jihad-loving Gazans, and repeating Hamas propaganda. Indeed, Kamala blathered about Gazans without noting that the IDF even puts its own men in danger rather than hurt civilians, despite the majority of Palestinians still supporting jihad against Israel. Hamas-issued casualty numbers can never be trusted, yet Kamala has parroted them recently as if they were true.

“At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating,” Kamala spewed. “So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again — the scale of suffering is heartbreaking.” She boasted, “President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

She ended by promising to take on “Iran and Iran-backed terrorists,” even though the Biden-Harris administration has repeatedly kowtowed to Iran’s evil government. What a lying buffoon Hamas Harris is.