Adults In Charge: Iran Has Attacked American Forces 83 Times Since Biden Regime Took Power

During the Trump administration, the Islamic Republic of Iran was feeling the effects of global sanctions and was severely restricted in its abilities to pursue its longstanding practice of engaging in and funding terrorism, either directly or through its proxies, such as Hamas and Hizballah. That was, however, a long time ago now, and the newly emboldened Iranian regime is more aggressive than ever against American forces. Could they possibly sense weakness at the top in Washington? Inconceivable!

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked Biden regime Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “How many attacks has Iran or its proxies launched against American positions in Iran and Syria, uh, since Joe Biden took office?” Austin answered, “There’s been, uh, about 83 attacks, I think, uh, since, uh, in the last several years.” Cotton responded, “That’s a lot of attacks over two years. How many times have we retaliated against Iran or its proxies?” Austin said: “We’ve, we’ve launched four major strikes, senator, but now — an, an attack can consist of a number of things. It can con — consist of, uh, you know, a rocket that’s fired in the direction of one of our bases but not effective —”

Cotton interrupted, “Mr. Secretary, I’m well aware of what an attack could entail. So 79-and-4 is Iran’s record right now….” After some more back and forth, Cotton asked Austin, “So what kind of signal do we think this sends to Iran when they can attack us 83 times since Joe Biden has become president and we only respond four?” The answer is obvious: we’re sending the Iranian mullahs a message of irresolution and weakness of will, and that is likely only to embolden them further.

Iran has launched 83 attacks against Americans since Joe Biden took office. We’ve responded with strikes only four times. What kind of message does this send, when we wait to respond until an American is killed? pic.twitter.com/W5wyVYZdSM — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 28, 2023

Iran has been threatening the U.S. throughout the Biden “presidency.” According to a July 2022 report from the dissident news outlet Iran International, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps boasted that it would soon have the ability to transform New York into “hellish ruins.” Back in January 2022, the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, released a video showing the assassination of Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the golf course at Mar-a-Lago. This came amid a barrage of threats against Trump for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Jan. 2020.

In late Feb. 2023, Fox News reported that Iran had renewed its threats against Trump and Pompeo and even stated them in Islamic religious terms. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force, declared, “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump [and] Pompeo… and military commanders who issued the order should be killed.”

Such threats go back years before that as well. On Feb. 11, 2014, the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Chief of Staff Hassan Firouzabadi boasted, “Iran is prepared for the decisive war against the U.S. and the Zionist regime… Iran has been making plans, conducting maneuvers, and preparing its forces for this battle for years now.” And it still is.

In a Friday sermon on Feb. 21, 2014, the head of Iran’s influential twelve-member Guardian Council of the Constitution Friday worship, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, preached, “The first option on our table is ‘Death to America.’ The entire people’s slogan is ‘Death to America.’” In May 2015, the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, General Hossein Salami, actually said that Iran wanted war with the United States: “We have prepared ourselves for the most dangerous scenarios and this is no big deal and is simple to digest for U.S.; we welcome war with the U.S. as we do believe that it will be the scene for our success to display the real potentials of our power.”

Will the Iranian regime one day decide that the time for that war has finally come? Will the U.S. military be able to tear itself away from its drag show long enough to defend the nation? The frequent attacks from Iran and the torpor of U.S. forces in responding is a display of the respective wills of the leadership of each country today. If the U.S. really were ruled by a traitor class that wanted to bring disaster upon the American people in every possible way, would it be behaving any different from how the Biden regime is acting, down to the smallest detail?