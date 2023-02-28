Iranian Mullahs Ratchet Up Threats to Kill Trump

The Leftist establishment and the Biden regime want to destroy Donald Trump politically, but the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to do Old Joe and his henchmen one better: the mullahs and their cohorts are making no secret of the fact that they want Trump dead, along with Mike Pompeo and others involved in the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Iran has renewed its threats against Trump and the others, and even stated them in Islamic religious terms. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force, declared: “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump [and] Pompeo… and military commanders who issued the order should be killed.”

Armies of all kinds throughout history have invoked God’s help upon their activities in wartime, and so it’s no surprise that a commander in an avowedly theocratic regime would do so. It’s nonetheless worth noting, however, as those who are convinced that they’re fighting an apocalyptic struggle of good vs. evil are unlikely to give up easily.

In line with that, as protests have rocked the Islamic Republic over the last few months, the Iranian regime has charged several protesters with “waging war against Allah,” a crime that is based on the Qur’an: “The only reward for those who make war upon Allah and his messenger and struggle to sow corruption on earth will be that they will be killed or crucified, or have their hands and feet cut off on opposite sides, or be expelled from the land. Such will be their degradation in this world, and in the hereafter, theirs will be an awful doom” (5:33). Stating the civil unrest in Iran in such stark and uncompromising terms is not just an attempt to terrorize the regime’s opponents into submission; it’s also a claim to hold the moral high ground: warring against the regime, you see, is the same thing as going to war against the Almighty Himself.

As he reiterated the Islamic regime’s threat against Trump, Hajizadeh emphasized that Iran did not plan to kill “poor soldiers,” but was gunning for the ringleaders. Iran analyst Behnam Ben Taleblu warned that the threats should be taken seriously: “Make no mistake, Iranian military officials mean what they say here. They still seek to wash blood away with blood. Threats by the long arm of the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism against American officials like Trump, Pompeo and McKenzie are not to be taken lightly.” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie is the former head U.S. Central Command. Ben Taleblu added: “This regime continues to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to global terrorism.”

While the threats are no doubt serious, it also must be noted that we have heard all this before. Back on New Year’s Day 2022, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted: “Martyr Soleimani is an eternal reality that will live on forever. His assassins – including Trump & the like – will go down in history’s garbage bin, but of course after receiving retribution in this world for the crime they committed.”

Even before that, Iran’s state-controlled Ahlul Bayt News Agency reported on January 23, 2021, that the Supreme Leader’s official website “posted a photo-montage of former US President Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a drone, vowing to avenge the assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.”

Khamenei also thundered in December 2020: “Revenge is certain.” He added: “The assassin of Soleimani and the one who ordered the murder should be punished. As an esteemed person said, Soleimani’s shoe is worth more than the assassin’s head and even decapitation of the assassin will not compensate for Soleimani’s shoe; but they did the wrong thing. They should be punished. The one who ordered and the assassin should know that they should be punished at any time possible.”

Trump was a favored Khamenei target even before Soleimani was killed. In February 2019, the Supreme Leader declared to a military gathering that “as long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America.’ ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, John Bolton, and Pompeo. It means death to American rulers.”

The Iranians have not, however, threatened Old Joe Biden. After all, what has he done but try to appease the Islamic Republic? Why kill someone who could turn out to be quite useful?