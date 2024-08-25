Sunday Thoughts: Stewardship

We Christians use the word “stewardship” often, and when we do, we often use it to describe how we treat two things: our finances and the natural world. But have you thought about how the concept of stewardship applies to every area of our lives?

Advertisement

The Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Corinth about the apostles’ ministry, “This is how one should regard us, as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found faithful” (1 Corinthians 4:1-2, ESV). This applies not just to the apostles but to us as well.

That’s why we see passages like these throughout God’s Word:

So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:31 (ESV) For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together. Colossians 1:16-17 (ESV) Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ. Colossians 3:23-24 (ESV) The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof, the world and those who dwell therein, for he has founded it upon the seas and established it upon the rivers. Psalm 24:1-2 (ESV) Behold, to the Lord your God belong heaven and the heaven of heavens, the earth with all that is in it… For the Lord your God is God of gods and Lord of lords, the great, the mighty, and the awesome God, who is not partial and takes no bribe. Deuteronomy 10:14, 17 (ESV)

Advertisement

Recommended: Sunday Thoughts: Finding the Balance Between Martha and Mary



It’s also why Jesus told the parable of the talents:

For it will be like a man going on a journey, who called his servants and entrusted to them his property. To one he gave five talents, to another two, to another one, to each according to his ability. Then he went away. He who had received the five talents went at once and traded with them, and he made five talents more. So also he who had the two talents made two talents more. But he who had received the one talent went and dug in the ground and hid his master’s money. Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them. And he who had received the five talents came forward, bringing five talents more, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me five talents; here, I have made five talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ And he also who had the two talents came forward, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me two talents; here, I have made two talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ He also who had received the one talent came forward, saying, ‘Master, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you did not sow, and gathering where you scattered no seed, so I was afraid, and I went and hid your talent in the ground. Here, you have what is yours.’ But his master answered him, ‘You wicked and slothful servant! You knew that I reap where I have not sown and gather where I scattered no seed? Then you ought to have invested my money with the bankers, and at my coming I should have received what was my own with interest. So take the talent from him and give it to him who has the ten talents. For to everyone who has will more be given, and he will have an abundance. But from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away. And cast the worthless servant into the outer darkness. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’ Matthew 25:14-30 (ESV)

Advertisement

A recent BetterMan devotional email brought this point home: “The faithful man knows he is a steward of God’s resources. You make good on promises. You’re a man of your word. You finish the contract.”

“Treat everything like it’s God’s because nothing is yours,” the devotional continues, with an emphasis in the original. “Treat everything like it’s God’s. Why? Because God owns everything. The man who lives this way will be called faithful. Not because he’s faithful to himself, but because this man understands God’s authority in his life.”

Stewardship isn’t just giving your offering at church or having savings set aside. It’s more than not littering or not polluting. It’s about giving your best in every area of your life for God’s glory.

Stewardship is doing your best at work, not cutting corners, and acting with integrity. It’s about being the best family member, friend, and church member that you can be. It’s about knowing that everything you have is from God. As Jesus’ brother James wrote, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:17, ESV).