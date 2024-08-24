More Proof That Fauci, Washington Post Lied About Beagle Torture Program

Stepping back into the time machine, this was the narrative the Washington Post was pushing in November 2021 (emphasis added):

“Anthony S. Fauci was swamped by so many angry messages and threats that in late October his assistant quit answering the phone for two weeks. The U.S. covid chief got 3,600 phone calls in 36 hours, just as he and other Biden administration officials were preparing for the campaign to vaccinate young children… Much of the onslaught stemmed from a viral and false claim that the agency Fauci leads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had funded a medical experiment in which beagles were trapped in mesh cages filled with diseased sand flies, according to four National Institutes of Health officials familiar with the calls.

“Viral and false claim,” thusly described the Washington Post.

In the intervening years, we’ve learned that the Washington Post was either intentionally lying or exceptionally lazy, or both, in that the Beaglegate torture scandal was absolutely true, the confirmation of which we only got through the diligent efforts of actual journalists and advocacy groups like WCW Project.

Even more damning evidence has recently emerged that, on the same day Fauci and Co. were whispering denials into Washington Post’s ear, which the paper dutifully reprinted, the State Department was well aware of the Fauci Beagle torture regime and in active communication with the NIH-funded lab in question.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

We’ve obtained documents via a successful FOIA lawsuit against the Biden State Department showing that even the lab in Tunisia admitted to the U.S. Embassy and media that Fauci funded the barbaric beagle testing on the same day he and the NIH coordinated their cover-up to deny it and the Washington Post published their lies. In an Oct 25, 2021 radio interview circulated that day among U.S. Embassy staff in Tunisia, including the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, the director of the Tunisian lab (the Pasteur Institute) confirmed that Fauci funded the controversial beagle tests. He said, “These experiments are part of a research project funded by two major international research funders. The National Institutes of Health, meaning that its American funding, through the institute that Dr. Fauci is currently managing.”

Furthermore, via FOIA, “emails obtained by WCW also show that the same day, the U.S. Embassy had a call with the Tunisian dog experimenter who also confirmed that NIH funded the lab but felt it was ‘presented in a wrong and distasteful way.’”

Once again, Fauci and his corrupt NIH are caught red-handed in a massive lie, and the corporate state media further sinks its credibility by disseminating misinformation to protect The Science™ from public scrutiny.

The question is: what are we going to do about here in about 75 days once Trump is president-elect?

