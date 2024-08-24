Tim Walz Lies About Receiving Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Award

Boy, Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) seems to "misrepresent" a lot of his backstory.

First, we had what looks like a textbook case of stolen valor when he ditched the Minnesota National Guard right before they deployed to Iraq and claimed to have fought in combat, as well as his rank, much to the disdain of even his former chaplain.

Advertisement

Then he spun a yarn about having his kids via IVF because Republicans supposedly want to ban it even though Mrs. Walz never underwent IVF treatments (and she called out her own husband on this) and puffed up his DUI arrest from 1995 to make himself look cool or something.

Now it has been dredged up that Walz claimed to have won an award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his apparent contributions to the business community while running for Congress in 2006.

Here's the kicker: Not only did the Chamber of Commerce President Barry Kennedy tell Walz to remove the false claim, but "we respectfully request that you remove any reference to our organization as it could be considered an endorsement of your candidacy. It should be pointed out, however, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed your opponent, Congressman Gil Gutknecht, for his support of small business issues."

Talk about clapback.

Okay, so he apparently did win an award from Nebraska, but from the Junior Chamber of Commerce, which was added to an updated version of the campaign website.

Advertisement

I am willing to believe this one was a legitimate mistake. Still, when your pants have combusted at least thrice in the several weeks you were made running mate to an unelected presidential candidate, people will not accept that this was just a fluke.

Then again, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made stuff up about their life stories that the mainstream media glossed over before, but as our perpetual writing machine Matt Margolis noted last week, the heat on Walz is getting too hot to handle, so the same party that threw Biden under the bus for Kamala could very quickly dump the Minnesota Governor for someone else just as easily.

Related: Tim Walz Looks Like an Increasing Liability for Harris Now

Besides, we have observed the blatantly astroturfed hype for the Democratic Party's newly installed standard-bearers all but memory-hole the fact that Biden even exists, so if Walz does end up getting kicked to the curb, Kamala's new running mate will be the equivalent of that memory-deletion device from Men in Black.

Advertisement

The problem is, we have just over two months left till November, so the Democrats might as well count on their voters being uninformed enough not to care.

And that is precisely why PJ Media exists: to get you the news and commentary the mainstream media would prefer stay hidden. That's why we rely on readers like you to stay up and running through our VIP system, which grants you access to exclusive articles, commentary, access to the comment section, livestreams, live blogs, and podcasts with your favorite writers.

In fact, today is the last day for a special 60% off your yearly subscription with the promo code FIGHT. Sign up today to keep the party going!